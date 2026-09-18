OPINION | What makes Modi different from other leaders?

BJP celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday as ‘Seva Sankalp Diwas’.

Motorbike yatras were held from Vadnagar (Gujarat) to Varanasi, and from Ujjain to Kolkata. Blood donations camps were organised and millions of ‘diyas’ were lighted on the banks of Ganga, Yamuna, Saryu, Shipra and other rivers.

Modi will complete 25 years as head of government on October 7 this year. No other elected leader stayed in power for 25 years at a stretch, like Modi.

How did Modi achieve this feat? In order to understand this, one should look at a gist of some of his accomplishments.

Modi understands hi-tech. He realised the capacity of smartphones.

In 2014, when he took over as Prime Minister, India’s ranking was 167 among mobile phone exporting countries. Today, India proudly stands as number one mobile phone exporter.

India’s exports of defence equipment rose from Rs 686 crore to Rs 38,424 crore in the last 12 years.

Modi changed the style of governance.

When Pakistan became hostile, our armed forces entered enemy territory and hit them.

Modi abolished Article 370 in Kashmir and cleared the path for building the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. These achievements looked impossible in 2014.

Modi finished Maoist rebellion. Maoists, who were on killing spree for last 60 years, have been liquidated.

Electricity for every village, 12 crore toilets, 59 crore bank accounts, health insurance for 50 crore people – these figures speak for themselves.

The most important point is, while most of the political leaders always think of “Me, My family and My party”, Modi showed, he has no family, no business and no heir, as son or daughter.

These qualities set Modi apart from other leaders. That is why people of India chose Modi again and again.

It is not that Modi had an easy path. He had to face crises like Covid pandemic and pressures on economy due to wars. But every time Modi converted crisis into opportunity.

Can India become the global hub for semiconductors?

On his birthday, Modi spoke about his future plans, on how to achieve his goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

He launched the second phase of semiconductor mission, known as Semicon 2.0.

Modi said, it is now the age of AI, the entire world can be put inside a small chip and chips will change the world.

Modi said, we will now supply Made in India chips to the rest of the world. Our aim is to make India the global semiconductor hub.

The aim is to foster a silicon ecosystem in India. In the first phase, Rs 80,000 crore was invested, plants were set up, production has begun.

In the second phase, Rs 1.3 lakh crore will be invested and the aim is to make Made in India chips to the world.

World powers have started using semiconductor chips and data centers as weapons. If they block the supply chains, a nation’s economy can face turmoil.

Narendra Modi realised this danger. It is true that India is far behind in the fields of semiconductors and data centers. It will take many years to catch up with China.

Should we then spend our time saying why we were left behind, or should we think of the way ahead?

Modi decided that work on these two sectors will be taken up on a war footing. Tasks have been assigned to all chief ministers and it has been decided to put in all our efforts to develop an ecosystem.

The pace at which semiconductor mission is going ahead is gratifying. Latest electronic design automation tools have been made available to 40 universities.

The aim was to train 85,000 design engineers in the next ten years, but already 70,000 design engineers are ready in the first four years.

It’s a long way ahead and there is no other option.

Fake news about Xi: Who conspired to defame India?

Conspiracies abound to denigrate Modi and India by spreading fake news on social media.

During the BRICS Summit, a fake news was spread that Chinese President Xi Jinping became ill and he was flown to Beijing, where he was admitted to a hospital.

Both Indian and Chinese foreign ministries have denied this. Indian External Affairs Ministry clarified that not a single leader fell sick during BRICS Summit.

Another fake news was spread on social media that South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is not in good health after returning from BRICS Summit and he has not appeared in any public event.

When the grapevines worked overtime, the South African government described these rumours as lies.

Fake news spreaders then targeted Russian President Vladimir Putin. Several fake accounts on social media reported that Putin felt weak after having dinner at BRICS Summit and he had to return to his hotel. This also proved to be fake. Putin is in good health.

India’s External Affairs Ministry posted a fact check about these leaders on X and cautioned people not to believe in fake news and malicious content.

In Xi Jinping’s case, much was written in social media, when Prime Minister Modi during his speech at the summit looked at Xi Jinping and asked, “Is it okay?”. This query was tied up with Xi’s health.

The fact is: Modi was asking Xi whether his earphone was working properly. China had to release its official video to rubbish this fake news.

It seems there is an orchestrated conspiracy to tarnish India’s image as a country where everything is wrong with air, water and food.

It was left to those in digital media to counter this fake news on digital media.

Videos were provided, proofs given and lies were nailed.

Please do not trust anything posted on digital media blindly. First get a fact check done and then form your own opinion.

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