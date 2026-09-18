Tejas trainers, HTT-40 handed over by HAL to IAF; Defence Minister Rajnath Singh calls it landmark achievement

In yet another boost to India's efforts on making the defence sector 'atmanirbhar' (selft-reliant), the state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited on Friday handed over LCA Tejas Final Operational Clearance twin-seater trainers and the first series-production HTT-40 basic trainer aircraft to the Indian Air Force (IAF), with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh describing it as a landmark achievement.

Other than this, the HAL also handed over Dhruv next-generation helicopters to Pawan Hans.

This was done in presence of Singh and Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu in Bengaluru. Singh described it as a critical step in ensuring that India moves towards self-reliance in the defence sector, while highlighting that the country has the talent and technology to deliver world-class aircraft.

"Witnessed the Handing Over ceremony of LCA Tejas FOC Twin Seater Trainers & HTT 40 Basic Trainer Aircraft to IAF and Dhruv NG helicopters to PHL in Bengaluru," Singh said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). "We’ve taken steps to not only provide the opportunity to Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) to advance in the defence sector, but also encourage the private industry, ensuring a level playing field."

All about LCA FOC trainer, HTT-40

The LCA FOC trainer is a lightweight, all-weather, multi-role 4.5-generation aircraft that will support the IAF in training programmes. However, it also the capability to undertake fighter operations if needed. The HAL said the aircraft also incorporates contemporary technologies, including relaxed static stability, a quadruplex fly-by-wire flight-control system, carefree manoeuvring, an advanced glass cockpit, integrated digital avionics and advanced composite materials for the airframe.

"These technologies have enabled India to develop and operationalise an advanced twin-seat fighter aircraft capability," it said.

About the HTT-40, HAL said the aircraft has been indigenously designed and developed Basic Trainer Aircraft intended to meet the primary training requirements of the Indian Defence Services. It is built around a proven turboprop engine and is designed to provide good low-speed handling characteristics and effective training for trainee pilots.

The HTT-40 incorporates a modern cockpit and avionics suite and is capable of performing a range of basic training and flying roles, including aerobatics, general handling, instrument flying, navigation, night flying and close formation flying, it said.

(With inputs from PTI)

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