'Miss you always': Sunny Deol remembers Dharmendra on his 90th birth anniversary, pens heart-wrenching note Sunny Deol paid an emotional tribute to Dharmendra on his 90th birth anniversary, sharing a throwback video from one of their hill visits. The clip showed Dharmendra in high spirits, enjoying the moment with warmth and enthusiasm.

New Delhi:

Veteran actor Dharmendra passed away in November at the age of 89. He would have been celebrating his 90th birthday today, December 8. With a heavy heart, his son Sunny Deol shared his first-ever post after his father's demise. His son, Karan Deol, and cousin, Abhay Deol, also wrote their wishes for the late star.

Dharmendra, fondly known as Bollywood's He-Man, was known for his kindness and phenomenal acting. He was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital in the first week of November. After receiving treatment for about 10 days at the hospital, the actor was brought back home. He passed away on November 24.

Also read: Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan breaks down as he remembers Dharmendra, says 'Masoom chehra aur He-Man ki body...'

Sunny Deol remembers Dharmendra

Sunny Deol posted a video from one of his throwback trips to a hill station with Dharmendra. In the video, the Sholay actor was heard saying that he was thoroughly enjoying himself. In the caption, the Border 2 actor wrote in Hindi, "Aaj mere papa ka janamdin hain. Papa hamesha mere saath hain, mere andar hain. Love you papa. Miss you." In the comment section, he further wrote, "Miss you always always."

Karan Deol, Abhay Deol honour Dharmendra

Karan Deol, Sunny Deol's elder son, penned a note addressing his "Bade Papa". He was the one to collect his grandfather's ashes at the Vile Parle crematorium and immerse them in the Ganges in Varanasi. "I grew up watching you, how you carried yourself, how you treated people, how you stayed grounded no matter what life threw at you. Everything I try to be today… a calmer mind, a kinder heart, a stronger person… it all comes from you. Your hugs gave me warmth, that quiet reassurance. You made everything feel okay without even saying a word. I miss that more than I can explain. There will never be anyone like you, Bade Papa. Thank you for shaping me in ways I understood only when I grew up. Thank you for loving me the way only you could. I carry you with me every day. I love you. And I miss you, always. Happy Birthday!", he wrote.

Abhay Deol posted a throwback photo with Dharmendra, his uncle, and wrote, "Must’ve been 1985 or ‘86. I had just been scolded so I was upset. He called me to him, sat me down by his side and said, “look at the light”, and had the photographer click this pic. I look forward to the moment I hear him say those words to me again, when my time comes. Today was his birthday."

Dharmendra's last film, Ikkis, will be released posthumously on December 25.

Also read: 'Kitne paise chahiye?': Sunny Deol lashes out at paps in Varanasi as he arrives to immerse Dharmendra's ashes