'Kitne paise chahiye?': Sunny Deol lashes out at paps in Varanasi as he arrives to immerse Dharmendra's ashes Dharmendra’s ashes were immersed at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar on December 3 in the presence of the entire Deol family. Sunny Deol lost his cool at paps stationed to click them.

New Delhi:

Veteran actor Dharmendra died on November 24 at the age of 89. A day after his funeral, grandson Karan Deol was seen collecting the Bollywood star's ashes from Vile Parle crematorium in Mumbai. Almost 10 days later, the Deol family reached Varanasi to immerse the veteran actor's ashes in the holy Ganges.

Sunny Deol, brother Bobby Deol, and their family have been maintaining a low profile ever since the veteran actor's demise. On December 3, a video of the Border 2 actor has been going viral on social media, which shows Sunny losing his cool at paps waiting to click him and his family.

Sunny Deol loses his cool at paps in Varanasi

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol were in Varanasi to immerse their father Dharmendra's ashes. A video going viral on the Internet shows Sunny lashing out at paps in the city and shouting at them. In one such video, he was heard saying, "Kya aap logon ne sharm bech khayi hai? Paise chahiye tere ko? Kitne paise chahiye?” (Have you all sold your shame? You want money? How much money do you want?)." Here is the video:

Dharmendra's ashes immersed in the Ganga

Dharmendra’s ashes were immersed in the Ganga in Haridwar on Wednesday, December 3. The rituals took place at Har Ki Pauri ghat. The entire Deol family, sans Hema Malini and her daughters, was present for the ceremony. Dharmendra’s grandson Karan Deol performed the final rites. Sunny and Bobby stood beside him throughout.

Dharmendra died on November 24

The veteran actor died on November 24 due to age-related ailments. He was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital in the first week of November. After receiving treatment for about 10 days, he was brought back home to his Juhu bungalow, where he continued to be treated from home.

Dharmendra breathed his last on November 24. A prayer meet was held on November 27 in Mumbai. Reportedly, Hema Malini and his daughters held a separate prayer meet to honour the late actor.

