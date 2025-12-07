Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan breaks down as he remembers Dharmendra, says 'Masoom chehra aur He-Man ki body...' Salman Khan breaks down in tears while paying an emotional tribute to veteran actor Dharmendra on the grand finale of Bigg Boss 19.

New Delhi:

Bollywood superstar and host Salman Khan paid a heartfelt tribute to veteran actor Dharmendra on the grand finale of Bigg Boss 19. He became teary-eyed as a tribute video of the legendary actor played on stage.

He said, "I have only followed Dharmendra ji in my career graph. Masoom chehra aur He-Man ki body lekar aaye the. And he had that till the last of his days. And we will always miss you Dharam ji."

The moment left, contestants and viewers touched, who gave a standing ovation. Salman further added, "He died on November 24, which was my father's birthday."

(Image Source : JIOHOTSTAR)Standing ovation from Bigg Boss 19 contestants.

Salman Khan also added, "Hats off to Sunny and Bobby for conducting Dharmendra's prayer meet with such dignity,"

This is a developing story.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19 finale: Pranit More eliminated from BB 19, Farrhana Bhatt, Gaurav Khanna move to Top 2