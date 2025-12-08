Sanju Samson OUT, Shubman Gill IN? India's probable playing XI for 1st T20I vs South Africa After a hard-fought ODI series, India and South Africa will lock horns in the five-match T20I series starting from tomorrow. As usual, the focus yet again shifts to India's playing XI and it remains to be seen if Sanju Samson gets a chance, even as Hardik and Gill are set to return.

Cuttack:

The Barabati Stadium in Cuttack is set to host the opening game of the five-match T20I series between India and South Africa. The hosts welcome back their all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who will be playing for the first time since the Asia Cup, while Shubman Gill will also make a comeback after missing the second Test and three-match ODI series against South Africa. Let us have a look at India's probable playing XI for the first T20I:

With Hardik set for a comeback in the middle-order and Gll also returning, Sanju Samson is unlikely to get a chance, at least at the start of the series. The ice and fire match-up of Gill and Abhishek Sharma will be back to open the innings for India, and the captain Suryakumar Yadav should bat at number three.

All-Rounders to dominate India's playing XI again?

After his heroics in the Asia Cup final, Tilak Varma deserves a longer rope at number four, and then the all-rounders follow in the form of Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel. After head coach Gautam Gambhir's "batting orders are overrated in white-ball cricket" comment, there is no fixed number for the all-rounders to bat, while Jitesh Sharma will most likely pip Samson for the wicketkeeper's role.

Jitesh will bat either at seven or eight, depending on the match situation, and is more suited to the demands of the team in the finisher's role, unlike Samson.

Among the bowlers who are certain to play are - Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy. Kuldeep Yadav and Arshdeep Singh are expected to jostle for the lone spot. With the pitch prepared with red soil, it is likely to be full of runs and it remains to be seen if India will prefer an extra spinner or pacer.

India's probable playing XI for first T20I: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav

