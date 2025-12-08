South Africa bank on history, while India aim to turn things around in T20Is in Cuttack India will take on South Africa in the T20I series opener in Cuttack on Tuesday, December 9. It will be the beginning of the final stretch of preparations for both teams ahead of the T20 World Cup and both of them will be keen to strike the first blow in the five-match assignment.

Cuttack:

India and South Africa will shift their focus towards the T20Is after a hard-fought ODI series, with an eye on the T20 World Cup. With just two series remaining for both teams respectively, before the T20 World Cup, the upcoming five matches will provide an opportunity for both of them to fine-tune their preparations and get closer to their best XI for the format ahead of the marquee event.

The series kicks off at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, which hasn't really been an auspicious venue for the Indian team in the T20Is, especially against the Proteas. A total of three T20Is have been played in Cuttack before, and coincidentally, South Africa have played two of those three matches and won. The first-ever T20I at the venue saw South Africa bowl India out for a paltry 92 and chase it down in a jiffy, while the most recent one in 2022 also had the Proteas tracking down a target of 149 runs without much discomfort.

The only T20I match India have won in Cuttack was in 2017 against Sri Lanka and hence, the Men in Blue will be keen to turn things around when it comes to them facing South Africa at the venue.

With the likes of David Miller, Quinton de Kock and Anrich Nortje back and having someone like George Linde in the mix, who will be a perfect addition as a spin-bowling all-rounder for Indian conditions, South Africa will pose a serious threat to the Indian team, which certainly has to sort a few things out when it comes to their T20I line-up.

Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah will return to the mix, while the suspense remains on the wicketkeeper's spot with both Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma vying for a middle-order spot. The series kicks off in Cuttack, before both teams travel up north to Chandigarh, Dharamsala and Lucknow and then finish the series up in Ahmedabad.