Jaat X Review: Here's what social media users have to say about Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda's film Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda starrer 'Jaat' has been released in theatres today. Fans have shared their first reviews on social media. Here's a look at the X reviews.

Sunny Deol makes a high-octane return with Jaat, which hits the theatres today, April 10, 2025. The action-thriller film, directed by Gopichand Malineni, features Regena Cassandrra, Urvashi Rautela, Randeep Hooda, and Vineet Kumar Singh in the lead roles. With the movie now released worldwide, viewers from the first shows are sharing their reviews on social media. If you're planning to watch Jaat, it is highly recommended that you check out the first reviews so that they can give you a quick idea of what to expect.

Jaat X review

Social media users are praising the Sunny Deol starrer, a user wrote, '#Jaat Interval -Super Entertainment till now #SunnyDeol of 90's is back with this film ... No one has presented him like this in last 15Years.' Have a look at other X reviews

Another user commented, 'Jaat Review - paisa vasool movie 3.5/5',

Fans are also impressed with the faceoff between Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda. Commenting on this, a user wrote, 'What a start and build up for #RandeepHooda and #SunnyDeol entry. Pakka mass face off hoga.'

However, not only this there are some section of social media users who have pointed out some flaws in the movie. Another X user commented, 'The movie is essentially a typical Telugu mass saviour template film with Hindi dialogues and Sunny Deol as the lead. This template is beaten to death at this point and offers nothing new.'

About Jaat

Gopichand Malineni's directorial Jaat is set in a remote village, where criminal Varadaraja Ranatunga terrorizes the locals. However, an encounter with the travelling stranger with his men uncovers the suffering of villagers. Talking about the cast of the action-thriller film, alongside Sunny Deol, the film also stars Regena Cassandrra, Urvashi Rautela, Vineet Kumar Singh, Randeep Hooda, Nidhhi Agerwal, Jagapathi Babu, Saiyami Kher, Dayanand Reddy, Ramya Krishnan and Mushtaq Khan in pivotal roles.

Sunny Deol's work front

Sunny Deol was last seen in Gadar 2 directed by Tara Singh. The movie also features Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles. The actor will be next seen in Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial,'Lahore1947', co-starring Shabana Azmi, and Preity G Zinta, Ali Fazal, Mithun Chakraborty in the lead roles. It is expected that the film will hit the silver screens in June 2025.

Also Read: Jack X review: Siddhu Jonnalagadda's movie fails to impress netizens, see social media reactions here