CM Yogi orders immediate relief, compensation to victims as 89 killed in heavy rain and dust storm across UP

Lucknow:

At least 89 people have lost their lives after powerful storms and heavy rainfall uprooted trees and damaged houses across several districts of Uttar Pradesh. According to official figures, adverse weather conditions, including storms, rain, hailstorms and lightning strikes, on May 13 resulted in 89 human fatalities, 53 injuries, the death of 114 livestock animals, and damage to 87 houses across the state.

Extensive damage was reported from districts including Prayagraj, Bhadohi, Kanpur Dehat, and Fatehpur. Taking serious note of the situation, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to immediately intensify relief and rescue operations in the affected areas.

Negligence towards victims would not be tolerated: CM Yogi

CM Yogi Adityanath said in clear terms that negligence towards victims would not be tolerated under any circumstances. He directed all District Magistrates to personally visit families affected by the storm and heavy rainfall and ensure that every possible form of assistance is provided to them.

The Chief Minister also instructed officials to immediately assess the loss of human lives, livestock and property, and ensure that compensation is disbursed to the affected families within 24 hours.

Officials directed to remain on alert

Following the directives issued by CM Yogi, the Office of the Relief Commissioner is continuously monitoring the situation across all districts. Meanwhile, administrative officials have been instructed to remain on high alert. Additionally, senior officials have been asked to visit the affected sites personally to oversee the ongoing rescue operations.

The Yogi government has also initiated the process of providing financial assistance to the affected families. Officials have been strictly instructed to ensure that there are no delays in delivering relief to any victimized family. Furthermore, lightning strikes and severe storms have caused damage to houses, crops, and trees in several regions.

In view of the prevailing situation, the administration has been advised to remain vigilant, and the public has been urged to stay in safe locations. The government asserts that rescue and rehabilitation efforts are being carried out on a war footing to ensure that every possible form of assistance reaches the affected people as quickly as possible.

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