'Learn the latest technology, embrace innovation': Yogi Adityanath's message on National Technology Day

New Delhi:

Marking the significance of May 11, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached out to the youth of the state with a powerful message on the occasion of National Technology Day. He reminded them that this date holds immense value in India's history, as the country conducted successful nuclear tests under Operation Shakti in Rajasthan's Pokhran. He urged young people to adopt the latest technological advancements, embrace innovation and play an active role in building a self-reliant Uttar Pradesh.

Technology is the foundation of self-reliance

Highlighting the importance of the day, the Chief Minister wrote, "My respected people of the state, every year May 11 is observed as National Technology Day. This date was not chosen randomly. On this day in 1998, under Operation Shakti, India conducted three successful nuclear tests in Pokhran and showcased its scientific talent, technological confidence and national strength. On the same day, the indigenous aircraft Hansa 3 completed a successful flight, and the indigenous Trishul missile was also tested. Technology is not just a medium of development, but a strong foundation of self-reliance. The state government is progressing with this mantra."

Technology reaches every corner: CM Yogi

The Chief Minister stressed how technology has now reached farms and rural landscapes, improving ease of living across society. "Today, technology has moved out of laboratories and reached fields. It has made life easier. Money is being transferred through DBT. The facility of online self-enumeration is also a result of technology. Last year, Uttar Pradesh’s son Shubhanshu Shukla made 140 crore Indians proud with a successful space flight, which again reflects the wonders of technology. We must draw inspiration from this," he said.

UP aims to become the deep tech capital of India

Yogi Adityanath said that empowering the youth is central to the state's development vision. "Strong youth are the foundation of a prosperous state. Keeping this in mind, the Robotics and AI Mission has been launched. Work on the data centre cluster is in progress. Through the Tech Yuva Samarth Yojana, the government is ensuring advanced training for young people. With the mantra of Innovate in UP, Scale for the World, our government is advancing rapidly in the fields of drones, quantum technology, green hydrogen and med-tech. We are committed to making Uttar Pradesh the Deep Tech Capital of India. The state is today a leading hub for IT parks, startups and manufacturing. Even the BrahMos missile is being built here," he added.

'Not keeping up with technology means falling behind'

Sending a clear message to the youth, the Chief Minister added, "My young friends, I want to especially tell you a few things. Technology is like time. Not keeping pace with technology means falling behind time. Walking alongside technology means moving towards a strong present and a golden future. Learn the latest technologies, embrace innovation and participate actively in building a self-reliant state. This will be the true tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee."

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