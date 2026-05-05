CM Yogi Adityanath campaigned on 22 seats in Bengal: How many did BJP win?

Kolkata:

In the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delivered a historic performance, winning 207 seats and securing a more than two-thirds majority, thereby ending the 15-year rule of the Trinamool Congress (TMC). In the 294-member Assembly, the majority mark is at 148, but with polling countermanded in the Falta seat, counting was held for 293 seats, reducing the effective majority mark to 147. The role of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is being seen as a key factor in the BJP's sweeping victory.

BJP wins 19 out of 22 seats where CM Yogi campaigned

It is worth noting that CM Yogi campaigned in 22 constituencies across the state, where the BJP went on to win 19 seats --- an impressive strike rate of nearly 90 per cent. This strong conversion highlights the impact of his campaign outreach. Key victories came from seats such as Sonamukhi, Nandakumar, Kanthi Dakshin, Barabani, Rampurhat and Mathabhanga, among others, reflecting gains across regions.

A look at seats where the BJP secured a victory:

Sonamukhi: Dibakar Gharami (won by margin of 29,410 votes) Nandakumar: Khanra Nirmal (won by margin of 30,603 votes) Kanthi South: Arup Kumar Das (won by margin of 31,472 votes) Barabani: Arijit Roy (won by margin of 11,722 votes) Rampurhat: Dhurva Saha (won by margin of 24,233 votes) Mathabhanga: Nisith Pramanik (won by margin of 57,090 votes) Dhupguri: Naresh Roy (won by margin of 38,550 votes) Bankura (Road Show): Niladri Sekhar Dana (won by margin of 54,177 votes) Pingla: Swagata Manna (won by margin of 18,480 votes) Joypur: Biswajit Mahato (won by margin of 22,218 votes) Jorasanko: Vijay Ojha (won by margin of 5,797 votes) Chakdaha: Bankim Chandra Ghosh (won by margin of 36,945 votes) Nabadwip: Shruti Sekhar Goswami (won by margin of 21,444 votes) Katwa: Krishna Ghosh (won by margin of 35,066 votes) Bagda: Soma Thakur (won by margin of 34,616 votes) Kalyani (Road Show): Anupam Biswas (won by margin of 34,792 votes) Dum Dum (Road Show): Arijit Bakshi (won by margin of 25,273 votes) Rajarhat Gopalpur: Tarun Jyoti Tiwari (won by margin of 27,757 votes) Garbeta: Pradip Lodha (won by margin of 26,225 votes)

Which 3 seats did TMC win?

However, the TMC managed to hold on in three constituencies where Yogi had campaigned. Asima Patra won from Dhaniakhali, Chandrakanta Sinha from Bolpur, and Samir Kumar Panja from Udaynarayanpur, indicating that the party retained pockets of influence.

Overall, the BJP's performance in these constituencies underlines the effectiveness of Yogi Adityanath's campaign strategy. With this mandate, the BJP is set to form its first-ever government in West Bengal, marking a major political shift in the state.

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