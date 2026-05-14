Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Business
  3. CNG Price Hike: MGL hikes price to Rs 84/kg in Mumbai, Thane and MMR

CNG Price Hike: MGL hikes price to Rs 84/kg in Mumbai, Thane and MMR

Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Published: ,Updated:

CNG Price Hike: The revised price is effective from today, i.e. May 14, 2026, and applies across Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and other Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) areas.

CNG Price Hike in Mumbai from today.
CNG Price Hike in Mumbai from today. Image Source : MGL
Mumbai:

State-run Mahanagar Gas (MGL) on Thursday hiked prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) by Rs 2 per kg to Rs 84 per kg. The revised price is effective from today, i.e. May 14, 2026, and applies across Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and other Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) areas. 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business
Cng Mahanagar Gas Ltd Mumbai
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\