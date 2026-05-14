State-run Mahanagar Gas (MGL) on Thursday hiked prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) by Rs 2 per kg to Rs 84 per kg. The revised price is effective from today, i.e. May 14, 2026, and applies across Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and other Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) areas.
CNG Price Hike: MGL hikes price to Rs 84/kg in Mumbai, Thane and MMR
CNG Price Hike: The revised price is effective from today, i.e. May 14, 2026, and applies across Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and other Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) areas.
Mumbai:
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