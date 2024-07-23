BJP MP Kangana Ranaut praises Union Budget 2024, calls it 'wholesome'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PTI Kangana Ranaut is Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday praised the Union Budget 2024 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and termed it 'wholesome'. She also referred to the announcement regarding flood relief for Himachal Pradesh. We are very happy with the budget...," she said. She also took to Instagram and shared a picture with BJP MPs Bansuri Swaraj and Ravi Kishan. "Wholesome budget Parliament budget session," she captioned the post.

In her budget speech in Lok Sabha, Sitharaman said Himachal Pradesh suffered extensive losses due to floods last year. "Our government will provide assistance to the state for reconstruction and rehabilitation through multilateral development assistance," the minister said.

Sitharaman said the government is particularly focusing on employment, skilling, MSMEs, and the middle class. She announced the Prime Minister's package of 5 schemes and initiatives to facilitate employment, skilling and other opportunities for 4.1 crore youth over a five-year period with a central outlay of Rs two lakh crore.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hailed the Budget 2024 and said that it strengthens every section of the society. "I congratulate the citizens on the budget which will take the country to new heights of development. This budget is a budget to strengthen every section of the society. This is a budget of continuity of empowerment of the new middle class. This budget will take the village, poor and farmers towards prosperity. 25 crore people have risen above poverty in the last 10 years. The Budget will give unlimited new opportunities to the youth. Education and skill will get new scale. This Budget will give new strength to the middle class. It has come with schemes to empower Dalit and backward class. This will ensure women's financial participation. The MSMEs will get new ways of their development. There is a focus on manufacturing and infrastructure which will give a new pace to financial development. This budget strengthens employment and self-employment," PM Modi said in a video message.

