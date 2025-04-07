Harry Brook becomes England's new white-ball captain following Jos Buttler's resignation Harry Brook was named England's white-ball vice-captain ahead of their limited-overs series against India in January and February 2025. Brook has now been named England's limited-overs captain after Jos Buttler resigned following England's early exit in the Champions Trophy.

"Yorkshire batter Harry Brook has been appointed as the new captain of the England Men’s white-ball teams," England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed in a statement.

Brook felt honoured after being named the new England skipper. "It’s a real honour to be named England’s white-ball captain. Ever since I was a kid playing cricket at Burley in Wharfedale, I dreamed of representing Yorkshire, playing for England, and maybe one day leading the team. To now be given that chance means a great deal to me," Brook said as quoted by the ECB.

"I want to thank my family and coaches who’ve supported me every step of the way. Their belief in me has made all the difference and I wouldn’t be in this position without them.

"There’s so much talent in this country, and I’m looking forward to getting started, moving us forward, and working towards winning series, World Cups and major events. I’m excited to get going and give it everything I’ve got," he added.

Brook was among the leadership group after being named the team's white-ball vice-captain ahead of the limited-overs series against India in January and February 2025, when he deputised Buttler. Notably, Buttler resigned as the white-ball captain following England's dismal show in yet another ICC event. After England suffered a group stage exit in the Champions Trophy 2025, Buttler stepped down as the white-ball skipper.

The Three Lions had earlier been knocked out of the ODI World Cup 2023 in the group stage, while they were knocked out by India in the T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal. Buttler had earlier led England to the T20 World Cup 2022 title win.

Brook has captained England in five ODIs till now. He was the skipper during the five-match ODI series against Australia in September 2024 when Buttler was missing out due to an injury.

England's Managing Director of the men's team, Rob Key, stated that Brook was part of England's succession plans and accepted the leadership has come to him a bit early. "I’m delighted that Harry Brook has accepted the role as England’s white-ball captain across both formats. He’s been part of our succession planning for some time, albeit this opportunity has come slightly earlier than expected," Key said.

"Harry is not only an outstanding cricketer, but also has an excellent cricketing brain and a clear vision for both teams that will help drive us towards winning more series, World Cups and major global tournaments," he added.