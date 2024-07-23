'Game is on': Akshay Kumar confirms 'Khel Khel Mein' release date, film to clash with 'Stree 2'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Khel Khel Mein

After Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Sarfira, actor Akshay Kumar is all set for his third release of 2024, Khel Khel Mein. The film releasing on August 15, 2024, is set to clash with two biggies, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2 and John Abraham-starrer Vedaa. There were several reports that went viral recently claiming that the makers of Khel Khel Mein are looking to shift the release date of the film, to avoid the box office clash. Now, Akshay has confirmed the release date of the film as per its original schedule. The actor shared a motion picture on his Instagram handle along with a hashtag, 'Game is on'.

''Yaaron waala khel… Yaari waali picture! Band Baaje ke mahaul mein… Band Bajaane waali picture! Say ‘hello’ to the biggest family entertainer of the year! Khel Khel Mein releasing in cinemas on 15th August 2024,'' the actor wrote in the caption. The motion picture features all the lead cast of the film which includes, Fardeen Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Pragya Jaiswal and Aditya Seal.

Soon after Akshay shared the motion poster of the upcoming film, fans chimed in the comment section. One user wrote, ''AK-Fardeen reunion is what I always wished for.'' ''The era of peak comedy will be back,'' wrote another.

Box office clash

Since the makers of Khel Khel Mein have confirmed August 15 as its release date, the film will now be clashing with John Abraham's Vedaa and Rajkummar-Shraddha's Stree 2. Earlier, two other big banner films, Singham Again and Pushpa 2: The Rule, were set to release on the same time period. However, these two films has opted out to push their release date a few months later.

