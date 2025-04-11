Nationwide protests after Friday prayers over Waqf Amendment Bill, demonstrations in Mumbai, Kolkata | VIDEO Nationwide protests broke out after Friday prayers in cities like Mumbai, Kolkata, Patna, and Lucknow against the Waqf Amendment Bill. Demonstrators accused the government of undermining Muslim community rights and demanded the bill's withdrawal.

Protests erupted across several Indian cities on Friday following Jumu'ah (Friday) prayers, as Muslim organisations and individuals took to the streets opposing the Waqf Amendment Bill. Demonstrations were reported from Mumbai, Kolkata, Patna, and Lucknow, with protestors raising slogans against the government, accusing it of attempting to snatch away community rights through legislative changes.

Silent demonstration in Mumbai's Chishti Hindustani Masjid

In Mumbai's Byculla area, a silent protest was held outside the Chishti Hindustani Masjid. Several worshippers tied black bands on their arms while offering prayers, symbolising dissent. AIMIM leader Waris Pathan also joined the demonstration. Protestors refrained from slogans but held placards opposing the bill.

Student march in Kolkata from Aliah University

In Kolkata, students from Aliah University staged a march from the campus to Park Circus in opposition to the bill. The demonstrators carried banners and placards expressing their displeasure with the proposed amendments. They accused the government of targeting Waqf properties and demanded the withdrawal of the bill.

Peaceful prayers in Delhi, but anger persists

In the national capital, Jama Masjid saw a peaceful completion of Friday prayers with no visible signs of protest. However, the resentment was palpable. Worshippers expressed dissatisfaction with the bill, stating it was discriminatory and aimed at weakening Muslim community rights over religious and charitable properties.

Growing backlash in Muslim-dominated areas

Protests were also reported in Patna and Lucknow, where community leaders warned of intensified agitation if the bill was not rolled back. Demonstrators claimed the amendment aims to curtail the Waqf Board’s authority and may pave the way for government interference in religious endowments.

The Waqf Amendment Bill continues to stir emotions across various states, with opposition leaders and community figures urging the government to reconsider its move to avoid unrest and preserve communal harmony.