Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams denies rumours of cow deaths at its gaushala: 'Attempt to hurt sentiments'

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Friday issued a statement rejecting all rumours related to cow death at its gaushala. In an official statement released on Friday, TTD strongly refused the rumours circulating on social media regarding alleged cow deaths at the TTD Gaushala.

It clarified that the photos being shared are not related to their Gaushala and have been deliberately misrepresented by certain individuals with malicious intent. The temple administration emphasised that this misinformation appears to be aimed at misleading the public and hurting the sentiments of devotees.

TTD's official statement

In an official statement on Friday, TTD clarified and said, "The rumours being spread on social media by a few individuals about recent cow deaths at the TTD Gaushala are completely false. The photos of deceased cows being circulated are not related to the TTD Gaushala. With malicious intent, a few individuals are sharing these unrelated images and falsely claiming they are from the TTD Gaushala in an attempt to hurt the sentiments of devotees. TTD strongly condemns such false propaganda. TTD appeals to devotees and the public not to believe such baseless rumours."

Politics intensified over the issue

The controversy escalated when Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, the former Chairman of TTD and a prominent leader of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), alleged that over 100 cows died due to poor maintenance and caretaking, and the number could be higher. He alleged negligence by the TDP-led Andhra Pradesh government and demanded an inquiry.

Speaking to the media, the former chairman said, "The coalition government (TDP-BJP) is busy leveling false allegations on our leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and attempting to erase his good efforts."

In its statement, Tirupati temple condemned the 'propaganda' and urged devotees and the general public not to be misled by such baseless rumours. It said the institution remains committed to the well-being of all animals and encourages everyone to rely only on verified information from official sources.

(ANI inputs)