Bangladesh softens stance, lifts IPL broadcast restrictions amid improving ties with BCCI

Dhaka:

Bangladesh has reversed its earlier stance on televising the Indian Premier League (IPL). The decision was confirmed on Saturday, March 28, by Information and Broadcasting Minister Zahir Uddin Swapan during a media briefing.

The change comes after a period of strained cricketing ties between Bangladesh and India, triggered by developments surrounding fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman. The left-arm pacer had initially secured a lucrative deal with Kolkata Knight Riders, only to be released following directions issued by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). That episode led to heightened tensions, which extended beyond franchise cricket.

In the aftermath, Bangladesh took a strong position by halting IPL broadcasts within the country. The fallout also influenced international commitments, culminating in Bangladesh withdrawing from the T20 World Cup 2026.

Don’t want to mix politics with sports: Zahir

However, after a change in government, things have calmed down. Recent interactions between officials from both nations appear to have eased tensions. Diplomatic exchanges and improved communication have contributed to a more cooperative atmosphere, reflected in Bangladesh’s latest move regarding the IPL. Speaking to the press, Zahir clarified the government’s updated position, stating that the government don’t want to mix politics with sports. He further elaborated on the government’s intent to remain neutral in broadcasting decisions.

“No one applied to us to telecast the IPL. We don’t want to mix politics with sport. We will look at it from a commercial perspective, and if any channel applies to telecast the IPL, we will consider it positively,” Zahir said.

“We will not bar anyone from telecasting it. If Star Sports wants to telecast it, they can. If any of our channels want to telecast it, we will take it positively, but we will not force anything,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Cricket Board has acknowledged the repercussions of its earlier decisions, particularly the withdrawal from a major ICC tournament. Officials have indicated a willingness to move forward and repair relations within the international cricketing framework. On the other hand, their recent move to broadcast IPL could further repair their ties with the BCCI. It might also result in Bangladesh cricketers returning to the cash-rich tournament next year.

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