'Sharam nahi aati... terrorist': Bengaluru professor's shocking outburst at student, video viral

Bengaluru:

A major row has erupted at a Bengaluru college after a professor was allegedly caught on camera lashing out at a Muslim student in class, calling him a 'terrorist" during a classroom session. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media, prompting backlash.

The incident reportedly took place at the PES University in the city on Tuesday. The student identified as Affan had asked for persmission from the professor to exit the class to see someone.

According to eyewitness accounts and a classroom video recording, Dr Muralidhar Deshpande, the professor, allegedly responded aggressively to the student, allegedly referring to the him as a "terrorist" in front of others.

'Sharam nahi aati?'

"Sharm nahi aati, tumko (Do you feel no shame)," the professor is heard shouting in the video, which contains significant background noise. "I thought I will be very calm today," he added, before allegedly repeating the word "terrorist".

He is further accused of making a series of abusive remarks, including blaming “people like him” for the Iran war, saying Donald Trump would “come and take him away”, and telling the student he would “go to hell”.

The entire incident was recorded by another student in the classroom.

Professor suspended

Following public backlash, the university has suspended the professor pending an investigation. The action was taken three days after the alleged incident. NDTV reported that three students who backed the student against the professor's remarks were also suspended for other reasons.

"A case of student complaint has been received. Pending detailed enquiry into the matter, you are kept under suspension with immediate effect," stated a letter signed by the Vice Chancellor of the university, without specifying the nature of the allegations.

NSUI demands action

As the incident sparked a row, members of Congress' student wing - the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) later met the university management, demanding action.

The episode also triggered widespread outrage online, with many condemning the communal slur and calling for strict action against the professor.

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