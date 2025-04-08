Kannada actor Darshan's absence in Renukaswamy murder case hearing draws sharp criticism Kannada actor Darshan's absence in the Renukaswamy murder case draws a sharp rebuke from the Bengaluru court.

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa's absence during a scheduled hearing in the Renukaswamy murder case drew a sharp rebuke from the City Civil and Sessions Court in Bengaluru on Monday. Darshan’s legal counsel that the actor could not appear due to severe back pain to which the court expressed displeasure. The chief judge reiterated that personal appearance was compulsory for all accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, rejecting the notion that high-profile individuals could seek exemptions without valid legal justification.

The court further cautioned that such absences should not become regular, especially in a case of this magnitude. During the proceedings, the actor's legal team also sought the release of Rs 75 lakh in cash that had been seised during a raid on his residence in connection with the investigation. In addition, the Bengaluru court said on Monday that it would hear the Income Tax department’s response before deciding on the matter, and the next hearing has been scheduled for May 20, 2025. Moreover, the defence also filed a separate application seeking the return of mobile phones that were seised during the investigation.

Co-accused and actor Pavithra Gowda, along with several others, were present in court. Pavithra was reportedly accompanied by her brother. All accused are required to appear before the court once every month, as part of their bail conditions.

What is the Renukaswamy murder case?

The case is about the death of a 33-year-old resident of Chitradurga, Renukaswamy, whose body was found near a stormwater drain in Bengaluru in June 2024. Early investigation reports revealed that Renukaswamy had been kidnapped, assaulted, and allegedly murdered by a group of men allegedly acting under instructions from Darshan and others. It is alleged that Renukaswamy had sent abusive messages to actress Pavithra Gowda on social media, which reportedly provoked the attack. He was allegedly lured to Bengaluru, detained, and tortured before succumbing to his injuries. His body was later dumped in a deserted area in the city.

Who is involved in the Renukaswamy murder case?

Kannada actors Darshan and Pavithra Gowda were arrested along with several others in the Renukaswamy murder case and later released on bail. The investigation is underway, with multiple charges including murder, criminal conspiracy, and destruction of evidence. Darshan was arrested on June 11, 2024, for murdering his fan Renukaswamy.



