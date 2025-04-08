Magnum Opus AA22xA6: After Kalki 2898 AD, another sci-fi film announced with Atlee, Allu Arjun | Deets Inside Allu Arjun is reportedly charging Rs 175 crore for the Atlee film. The Pan India sci-fi film was announced on Allu Arjun's 43rd birthday.

Today, April 8, marks Allu Arjun's 43rd birthday. The news that Sun Pictures, a production company, will be working with Atlee to make Allu Arjun's 'magnum opus' has further delighted fans. AA22 X A6 is the film's temporary title for the film, its original title will be announced later. Sun Pictures has shared an announcement video on its X handle in which expert VFX artists from around the world are sharing thoughts about the script.

VFX supervisor James Madigan, who has worked on films like Iron Man 2 and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, said, 'I have just read the script and I have to say my head is still spinning.' Spectral Motion president Mike Elizalde, Academy Award winner and Fractured FX artistic director and CEO Justin Raleigh also appeared in the video.

According to Pinkvilla, Allu Arjun will be paid around Rs 175 crore with a backend deal of 15% share in the profits, while Atlee will charge Rs 100 crore for the sixth film of his career.

The report also claims that the film will have a budget of Rs 800 crore, with a production cost of Rs 200 crore and Rs 250 crore for VFX. Pinkvilla quoted the source as saying, 'The makers of the film are leaving no stone unturned to make it a pan-India spectacle with global appeal, and with Atlee directing and after the success of Jawaan - expectations are quite high.'

On the work front, Allu Arjun was last seen in Pushpa 2, which emerged as one of the biggest hits of recent times. The film also featured Rashmika Mandanna and Fahad Faasil in pivotal roles.

