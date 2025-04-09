GT vs RR IPL 2025 Live Score: Jos Buttler faces Rajasthan for first time, Shubman Gill host Yashasvi Jaiswal

Gujarat Titans are set to host Rajasthan Royals in match 23 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Shubman Gill-led side had a fantastic start to the season, winning three out of their four matches so far. Rajasthan, on the other hand, had a topsy-turvy start, losing two out of their four matches. Meanwhile, this will be Jos Buttler's first game against former team Rajasthan, while two young superstars, Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal will take on each other in the high-voltage clash.