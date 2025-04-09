Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. GT vs RR IPL 2025 Live Score: Jos Buttler faces Rajasthan for first time, Shubman Gill host Yashasvi Jaiswal

GT vs RR IPL 2025 Live Score: Jos Buttler faces Rajasthan for first time, Shubman Gill host Yashasvi Jaiswal

GT vs RR IPL 2025 live cricket score: Gujarat Titans host Rajasthan Royals in match 23 of the Indian Premier League 2025. GT and RR lock horns at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Several star cricketers including Jos Buttler, Shubman Gill,and Yashasvi Jaiswal will be in action.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill Image Source : BCCI/IPL
Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
New DelhiPublished: , Updated:

Gujarat Titans are set to host Rajasthan Royals in match 23 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Shubman Gill-led side had a fantastic start to the season, winning three out of their four matches so far. Rajasthan, on the other hand, had a topsy-turvy start, losing two out of their four matches. Meanwhile, this will be Jos Buttler's first game against former team Rajasthan, while two young superstars, Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal will take on each other in the high-voltage clash.

Match Scorecard

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
Cricket Rajasthan Royals Chennai Super Kings Live Match Score Ipl IPL 2025 Yashasvi Jaiswal Shubman Gill Jos Buttler
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\