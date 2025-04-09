Why India needs Rafale-M jets, how will its induction enhance Navy's strength in Indian Ocean Region? The Rafale-M jets will give India an edge in the highly contested areas, including the Strait of Malacca and the South China Sea and others, as they offer quick strike capability to the Indian Navy.

In a major development aimed at enhancing India's defence capabilities, the government on Wednesday approved the Rs 63,000 crore deal for the procurement of 26 Rafale-Marine fighter aircraft from France. The deal includes 22 single-seat jets and 4 twin-seat trainers. These jets, likely to be delivered in 3 to 5 years after the signing of the deal, may be deployed on India's indigenously built aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant.

How will Rafale-M's induction enhance Indian Navt's capabilities?

With the induction of Rafale-M, the Indian Navy's capabilities will get a boost since these 4.5-generation fighters are equipped with advanced avionics, cutting-edge electronic warfare systems, and enhanced dogfighting capabilities.

Additionally, the Rafale-M is lighter, taking its manoeuvrability to the next level.

Indian Navy to get quick-strike capability

Following the induction of the Rafale-M jets, the Indian Navy will get quick-strike capability in highly contested areas, including the Strait of Malacca and the South China Sea, among others. The Indian Navy will be able to patrol the areas more efficiently, thus enhancing its area of influence in the Indian Ocean Region.

Currently, the Indian Navy operates MiG-29K jets from its assets like INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant. Rafale-Ms are slated to emerge as a considerable upgrade vis-à-vis the MiG jets.

Why India needed Rafale-M?

As the geopolitical dynamics change, India needs these jets to secure its national interest amidst the increasing competition in the maritime sector. From Asia-Pacific to the Indian Ocean, nations are continuously enhancing their strength, keeping their respective navies at the focal point.

In the quest to ensure regional safety amidst expansionist powers like China flexing muscles, India has the dual task of prioritising its own national interest as well as ensuring the sovereignty of other nations.

To cite some recent instances, hundreds of lives were saved, given the promptness of the Indian Navy during attacks on ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

The Asia-Pacific region and the South China Sea are the crucial strategic pinpoints for India, where China is continuously increasing its dominance.

How Naval Rafale is different from Air Force version?

The naval variant of the Rafale jets can be distinguished from the Air Force version, as it features a longer, reinforced nose and a strengthened undercarriage for carrier operations. The Rafale M is specially designed to operate from aircraft carriers, and once inducted, these jets will complement the Indian naval fleet.

The naval version of Rafale possesses RBE2-M radar systems, which are optimised for maritime operations. It is also equipped with the Thales SPECTRA electronic warfare suite, tailored for naval missions.