Air India pilot's dope test raises safety questions: What checks must pilots clear before flying? Explained

New Delhi:

The safety of hundreds of passengers rests on the alertness, health and judgement of the pilots sitting in the cockpit. That is why pilots in India are subject to strict regulatory checks aimed at ensuring that they are fit to operate an aircraft and are not under the influence of alcohol or psychoactive substances. The issue has come into focus after Air India flight AI-2379, operating from Phuket to Delhi, experienced a sudden loss of around 300 feet in altitude on August 4. The Airbus A320neo was carrying 137 passengers and eight crew members, with 13 passengers and four crew members reported injured. The aircraft landed safely in Delhi.

The pilot-in-command subsequently tested positive for marijuana in a confirmatory drug test. Both pilots underwent mandatory psychoactive-substance screening after the incident. The initial test of the pilot-in-command required confirmation, following which the sample was sent to a designated laboratory. However, the AAIB has cautioned against jumping to conclusions about the cause of the incident while the investigation is still underway. So, what exactly does a pilot have to go through before taking an aircraft into the skies?

Mandatory breath-analyser test before flying

DGCA's rules require flight crew members operating flights originating from India to undergo a pre-flight breath-analyser examination at the first departure airport during their flight duty period. For scheduled flights originating outside India, crew members are required to undergo a post-flight breath-analyser examination at the first Indian airport where they land. The test checks for alcohol. DGCA's regulations state that the level compatible with safe flying is zero and prohibit detectable blood alcohol in the breath, urine or blood analysis of crew members.

The breath analyser used by operators is required to provide a digital reading up to three decimal places. Before a test, medical personnel must obtain a 0.000 reading on the instrument to establish that the equipment is functioning properly.

What happens if a pilot tests positive for alcohol?

A positive breath-analyser result does not simply mean that the pilot is immediately declared guilty on the basis of the first reading. DGCA's procedure provides for a repeat test after an interval of a maximum of 20 to 25 minutes.

During this period, the crew member may wash their face and rinse their mouth. Before the second test, a control test is conducted on the equipment to verify its serviceability. The second test is conducted in the presence of a witness and the readings are recorded.

If the second test is satisfactory, the crew member can be cleared for the flight. If the crew member refuses to undergo the second test, they cannot operate the flight and regulatory action can follow.

This is important because substances such as certain mouthwashes and other products containing alcohol can potentially affect a breath-analyser reading. DGCA's CAR specifically warns crew members about using products such as mouthwash, tooth gel or perfume containing alcohol before duty.

What does the 12-hour rule say?

Under Rule 24 of the Aircraft Rules, crew members are prohibited from consuming alcoholic drinks, sedatives, narcotic or stimulant drug preparations within 12 hours before the commencement of a flight. They are also prohibited from using such substances during the flight.

Notably, the rule does not simply rely on the 12-hour window. A crew member must not report for duty while intoxicated or with detectable blood alcohol. A licence holder also cannot exercise the privileges of their licence while under the influence of a psychoactive substance that could prevent them from safely performing their duties.

In simple terms, waiting 12 hours does not automatically make a pilot fit to fly. If alcohol is still detectable or the pilot's capacity to perform the job is impaired, the pilot cannot operate the aircraft.

What if the pilot fails the breath-analyser test repeatedly?

DGCA has prescribed strict penalties for breath-analyser violations. A first-time positive pre-flight breath-analyser test can lead to suspension of the licence or approval for three months. A second positive test can result in a three-year suspension, while a third positive test can lead to cancellation of the licence or approval. The consequences can also differ for post-flight positive tests. A first-time positive post-flight test can attract a one-year suspension, while a second post-flight positive test can result in cancellation of the licence or approval.

Do pilots undergo drug or dope tests too?

Alcohol testing through breath analysers is different from testing for psychoactive substances. DGCA introduced random testing of flight crew and air traffic controllers for psychoactive substances. The testing regime covers substances including cannabis, cocaine, amphetamine-type stimulants, opiates and certain sedatives. Urine samples are collected from personnel selected for random testing, and positive screening results require confirmatory testing.

A pilot who tests positive in the initial screening is removed from safety-sensitive duties while the confirmatory process is completed. The first confirmed positive case is dealt with through specialist medical, counselling or de-addiction intervention, followed by further testing before the pilot can return to active duties. A second confirmed failure can lead to a three-year suspension of the flying licence, while a third failure can result in cancellation of the licence.

This distinction is particularly important in the Air India case. The reported marijuana result came from a confirmatory drug test, rather than simply a routine breath-analyser reading.

What about fatigue? Can a tired pilot fly?

Pilot safety checks are not limited to alcohol and drugs. Fatigue is another major aviation-safety concern because inadequate rest can affect concentration, reaction time, judgement and decision-making. This is why DGCA has prescribed Flight Duty Time Limitations, commonly known as FDTL rules. These regulations are designed to ensure that pilots receive adequate opportunities for rest and sleep and are not assigned duties beyond prescribed limits. The principle is straightforward -- a pilot needs to be physically and mentally fit, not merely technically qualified, before operating an aircraft.

Medical fitness is checked throughout a pilot's career

Becoming a pilot involves much more than obtaining a flying licence. Pilots are required to meet prescribed medical standards and maintain their fitness to continue exercising their licence privileges. Medical assessments cover areas relevant to safe flight operations, including vision, hearing and overall physical and mental fitness. Regular medical certification helps ensure that a pilot remains capable of performing safety-critical duties.

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