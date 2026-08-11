Air India Phuket-Delhi flight pilot tests positive for marijuana in second dope test: Sources

New Delhi:

The pilot-in-command of Air India Phuket-Delhi flight, which experienced a sudden loss of altitude of approximately 300 feet during cruise on August 4, tested positive for a psychoactive substance in the confirmatory test, according to news agency PTI sources. Both pilots underwent mandatory psychoactive substance screening following the incident.

While there was no official statement from the airline or the authorities, the sources said the pilot has tested positive for marijuana, a psychoactive substance.

The co-pilot's screening did not raise any concerns. However, the initial test of the pilot-in-command returned a result that required further analysis. The pilot has undergone confirmatory testing after an initial psychoactive substance screening indicated that the result requires further analysis, the civil aviation ministry had said on August 9.

The pilot's sample was subsequently sent to a designated laboratory for confirmatory testing, which has now returned a positive result.

The airline on Sunday had said that it regularly conducts drug testing of its crew members according to the guidelines laid down by the DGCA. "We are aware that a post-flight screening test was conducted on the pilots in accordance with applicable protocols. However, the results of the test have not been shared with Air India, and we are therefore not in a position to comment on any findings."

AAIB collecting, examining all relevant evidence

Meanwhile, aircraft accident probe agency Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) said it is engaged in the systematic collection, preservation and examination of all relevant technical, operational, medical and human factor evidence related to the Air India Phuket-Delhi flight incident last week.

AAIB said it is presently engaged in the systematic collection, preservation and examination of all relevant technical, operational, medical and human-factor evidence. "This includes examination of the aircraft and its systems, recorded flight data, relevant operational and maintenance records, medical information, and interviews with persons concerned. All material evidence will be examined in its entirety before any conclusions are drawn," it said.

According to the probe agency, the sole objective of the investigation is to determine the circumstances and contributing factors relating to the occurrence and to identify appropriate safety measures to prevent recurrence. "The investigation is independent, evidence-based and comprehensive, and no inference regarding the cause of the occurrence should be drawn from any isolated piece of information while the investigation is in progress," it added.

AAIB also appealed to all concerned, including the media and public, to respect the investigation process and refrain from drawing conclusions on the basis of incomplete, unverified or selectively available information.

Govt summoned Air India outgoing CEO

Earlier in the day, Air India's outgoing CEO Campbell Wilson was summoned by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in connection with the Phuket-Delhi flight incident, sources said. Wilson, along with senior airline executives, met Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha and other officials.

Executive Advisor to Tata Sons Chairman and former Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola, as well as Air India's Head of Flight Safety Deepak Joshi, also attended the meeting, the sources said.

Apart from the civil aviation secretary, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Director General Vir Vikram Yadav and Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) Director General G V G Yugandhar were also present at the meeting.

Flight lost 300 feet during cruise

On August 4, the Phuket-Delhi flight AI2379 operated with A320 aircraft VT-EXO experienced a sudden loss of altitude of approximately 300 feet during cruise, after which the aircraft stabilised and subsequently landed safely in the national capital. At least 17 people, including 4 cabin crew members, were injured in the incident, which is being probed by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).

On Monday, sources said that the aircraft experienced several technical issues during the flight, including the autopilot disconnecting. After the co-pilot manually regained control, the aircraft reportedly generated a flight-control stall warning. Various indicator switches went off briefly, and there were multiple technical and mechanical glitches, the sources said, and added that the plane also experienced mid-air turbulence, PTI reported.

The aircraft's hydraulic systems are critical to several flight-control and operational functions. Hydraulic systems use pressurised fluid to power machinery and move mechanical components, and are widely used across modern aircraft. After managing to sort out the issues, the aircraft flew to Delhi.

(With PTI inputs)

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