9 years of Vicky Kaushal's Masaan: 5 lesser-known facts about Cannes award-winning film

Masaan... some people remember this word only for one film. Neeraj Gheywan made this word so common through his film 9 years ago. It was because of him that the industry got a new actor like Vicky Kaushal, and actors Richa Chadha and Shweta Tripathi became famous for their strong and natural acting. Written by Varun Grover, the film is still one of the best but underrated films in India. Its songs, especially 'Tu Kisi Rail Si Guzarti Hai' are one of India's best creations. 'Masaan' showed and taught that life never stops. Life, death, happiness, sorrow and hope were all threaded in the short stories of this film. Using his talent, the director included the truth, the complexities of caste as well as the frustrations of society in the love story. As the film completed 9 years of its release and Vicky Kaushal's debut, the actor took to Instagram to share a special post.

On this occasion, we have five lesser-known facts about the film that might interest you:

1. Vicky Kaushal was not the first choice

Rajkumar Rao was the first choice for the film Masaan. Then Manoj Bajpayee was also going to join this film but things did not work out with both of them. Masaan's links kept getting connected with Vicky and then everyone saw the amazing acting he did.

2. This film is dedicated to Sanjay Mishra's father

The film 'Masaan' directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and written by Varun Grover is dedicated to Sanjay Mishra's father.

3. Masaan got a standing ovation at Cannes

Masaan film by Neeraj Ghaywan, who made his directorial debut with Masaan, was also shown at the 68th International Cannes Film Festival. Here it was given a five-minute standing ovation and it also won two awards. Masaan won the FIPRESCI, International Jury of Film Critics prize and Promising Future prize in the Un Certain Regard section at the 2015's Cannes Film Festival.

4. It could not be released in these countries

The film of Vicky Kaushal, Richa Chadha and Shweta Tripathi, which gained love all over the world, could not be released in British Columbia and Canada.

5. Masaan's connection with Gangs of Wasseypur

Neeraj Ghevan and Vicky Kaushal made their Bollywood debut with Masaan. Before this, they were assistant directors of 'Gangs of Wasseypur' with Anurag Kashyap. Neeraj discussed the story of this film with Anurag in the year 2012 and wanted him to produce it. This is the reason why Anurag Kashyap's production house Phantom Films' name is associated with Masaan.

