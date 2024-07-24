Manoj Kumar birthday Special: When the actor won a court case against Government of India

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Read Manoj Kumar birthday Special here

In the history of Indian cinema, many actors came and disappeared but no one was like the great actor Manoj Kumar. The veteran actor who gave many gems to Hindi cinema and was always firm on his principles. Manoj played many great characters on screen. Through his films, Manoj Kumar instilled a feeling of patriotism in the people and he became the first Bollywood actor to make patriotic films. Manoj Kumar is celebrating his 87th birthday today. There are many anecdotes of the daring attitude of the veteran Bollywood actor, one of which we have brought for you. This anecdote is about the dispute between Manoj Kumar and Indira Gandhi when both were standing face to face after the declaration of emergency.

Manoj's anger after the emergency

As we see, everything was going well between Manoj Kumar and Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the initial phase, but as soon as the emergency was announced, a lot changed between the two. Kumar openly opposed the emergency. It is said that the film stars who were opposing the emergency were banned so much so that even their film was banned as soon as they were released. The same happened with Manoj Kumar's film 'Das Numbri'. It was banned by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the film, 'Shor' released after this, also had a similar fate. Manoj was both the director and producer of 'Shor'. Even before the release of this film, it was shown on Doordarshan, due to which the film could not earn in the theatres and faced huge losses. After this, the film was also banned.

Manoj approached the court

In such a situation Manoj Kumar had no choice left and he approached the court. He made rounds of the court for several weeks, but it benefited him and the decision came in his favour. Due to this, he is the only filmmaker who has won a case against the Government of India. After this case, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting gave him an offer to make a film on 'Emergency', but Manoj turned it down and refused outright. Amrita Pritam was writing the script for this film and it was going to be a documentary film. When Manoj came to know about this, he scolded Amrita Pritam a lot. Later, this film never came into creation.

