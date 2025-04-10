List of Trump's tariffs on top 50 nations: A look at threatened tariffs, current duties after 90-day pause In the wake of declining global markets, Trump on Wednesday backed off his tariffs on most nations for 90 days, saying countries were lining up to negotiate more favourable conditions.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday authorised a 90-day pause on his sweeping tariffs over the USA's trading partners, excluding China. While keeping the tariffs on China at a whopping 125 per cent, Trump announced the pause in tariffs, asserting that countries which had not retaliated against his tariffs would receive a reprieve. According to The Guardian's report, the following table shows the originally threatened tariffs by Trump and the newly updated duties following the 90-day pause decision.

Country Threatened tariffs Current tariffs China 34% 125% European Union 20% 10% Vietnam 46% 10% Taiwan 32% 10% Japan 24% 10% India 26% 10% South Korea 25% 10% Thailand 36% 10% Switzerland 31% 10% Indonesia 32% 10% Malaysia 24% 10% Cambodia 49% 10% United Kingdom 10% 10% South Africa 30% 10% Brazil 10% 10% Bangladesh 37% 10% Singapore 10% 10% Israel 17% 10% Philippines 17% 10% Chile 10% 10% Australia 10% 10% Pakistan 29% 10% Turkey 10% 10% Sri Lanka 44% 10% Colombia 10% 10% Peru 10% 10% Nicaragua 18% 10% Norway 15% 10% Costa Rica 10% 10% Jordan 20% 10% Dominican Republic 10% 10% United Arab Emirates 10% 10% New Zealand 10% 10% Argentina 10% 10% Ecuador 10% 10% Guatemala 10% 10% Honduras 10% 10% Madagascar 47% 10% Myanmar 44% 10% Tunisia 28% 10% Kazakhstan 27% 10% Serbia 37% 10% Egypt 10% 10% Saudi Arabia 10% 10% El Salvador 10% 10% Côte d’Ivoire 21% 10% Laos 48% 10% Botswana 37% 10% Trinidad and Tobago 10% 10% Morocco 10% 10%

Trump posted on Truth Social that because “more than 75 Countries” had reached out to the US government for trade talks and have not retaliated in a meaningful way “I have authorized a 90 day PAUSE, and a substantially lowered Reciprocal Tariff during this period, of 10 per cent, also effective immediately.”

The 10 per cent tariff was the baseline rate for most nations that went into effect on Saturday. It's meaningfully lower than the 20 per cent tariff that Trump had set for goods from the European Union, 24 per cent on imports from Japan and 25 per cent on products from South Korea.