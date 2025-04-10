List of Trump's tariffs on top 50 nations: A look at threatened tariffs, current duties after 90-day pause

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday authorised a 90-day pause on his sweeping tariffs over the USA's trading partners, excluding China. While keeping the tariffs on China at a whopping 125 per cent, Trump announced the pause in tariffs, asserting that countries which had not retaliated against his tariffs would receive a reprieve. According to The Guardian's report, the following table shows the originally threatened tariffs by Trump and the newly updated duties following the 90-day pause decision.
|Country
|Threatened tariffs
|Current tariffs
|China
|34%
|125%
|European Union
|20%
|10%
|Vietnam
|46%
|10%
|Taiwan
|32%
|10%
|Japan
|24%
|10%
|India
|26%
|10%
|South Korea
|25%
|10%
|Thailand
|36%
|10%
|Switzerland
|31%
|10%
|Indonesia
|32%
|10%
|Malaysia
|24%
|10%
|Cambodia
|49%
|10%
|United Kingdom
|10%
|10%
|South Africa
|30%
|10%
|Brazil
|10%
|10%
|Bangladesh
|37%
|10%
|Singapore
|10%
|10%
|Israel
|17%
|10%
|Philippines
|17%
|10%
|Chile
|10%
|10%
|Australia
|10%
|10%
|Pakistan
|29%
|10%
|Turkey
|10%
|10%
|Sri Lanka
|44%
|10%
|Colombia
|10%
|10%
|Peru
|10%
|10%
|Nicaragua
|18%
|10%
|Norway
|15%
|10%
|Costa Rica
|10%
|10%
|Jordan
|20%
|10%
|Dominican Republic
|10%
|10%
|United Arab Emirates
|10%
|10%
|New Zealand
|10%
|10%
|Argentina
|10%
|10%
|Ecuador
|10%
|10%
|Guatemala
|10%
|10%
|Honduras
|10%
|10%
|Madagascar
|47%
|10%
|Myanmar
|44%
|10%
|Tunisia
|28%
|10%
|Kazakhstan
|27%
|10%
|Serbia
|37%
|10%
|Egypt
|10%
|10%
|Saudi Arabia
|10%
|10%
|El Salvador
|10%
|10%
|Côte d’Ivoire
|21%
|10%
|Laos
|48%
|10%
|Botswana
|37%
|10%
|Trinidad and Tobago
|10%
|10%
|Morocco
|10%
|10%
Trump posted on Truth Social that because “more than 75 Countries” had reached out to the US government for trade talks and have not retaliated in a meaningful way “I have authorized a 90 day PAUSE, and a substantially lowered Reciprocal Tariff during this period, of 10 per cent, also effective immediately.”
The 10 per cent tariff was the baseline rate for most nations that went into effect on Saturday. It's meaningfully lower than the 20 per cent tariff that Trump had set for goods from the European Union, 24 per cent on imports from Japan and 25 per cent on products from South Korea.