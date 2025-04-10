'Pressure, threats, blackmail are not right way': China responds to Trump's 125 per cent tariff China, in its latest response to Trump's 125 per cent tariff, has said that while it remains open to talks, "pressure, threats, and blackmail are not the right way to deal with Beijing."

China on Thursday responded to US President Donald Trump's decision to raise the duties on Beijing to 125 per cent and exclude it from the 90-day tariff pause mechanism, as it said it does not seek confrontation. In a statement, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce's spokesperson said that China's position is clear, adding, "If the US wants to talk, our door remains open, but dialogue must be conducted on the basis of mutual respect and equality."

He also asserted that "pressure, threats, and blackmail are not the right way to deal with China" and warned that Beijing will not back down if Washington "insists on its own way".