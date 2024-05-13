Allu Arjun, Jr NTR cast their vote at polling booth in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI VIDEO SNAPSHOTS Allu Arjun and Jr. NTR cast their votes in Jubilee Hills

South superstars, Allu Arjun and Jr. NTR were spotted in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad on Monday as they stepped out to cast their votes. While the Pushpa actor was spotted along, RRR actor Tarak was accompanied by his family. While addressing to the media, Jr NTR also said that everybody has to use the right to vote. And he thinks that it is a good message which we need to pass on to the coming generations.

Watch Video:

Allu Arjun was spotted in a white t-shirt and black trousers at a polling booth in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

Watch the video here:

Legal trouble for Allu Arjun

For the unversed, along with the Lok Sabha elections, assembly elections are also to be held in Andhra Pradesh. Allu Arjun's friend and YSRCP MLA Shilpa Ravi is the candidate from the Nanghal seat. In such a situation, on the last day of his election campaign (Saturday), the actor came to support his friend. But after his arrival, a huge crowd gathered outside the MLA's house to get a glimpse of Allu Arjun. This worsened the situation and it became difficult for the guards to control the crowd. Due to the election environment in Andhra Pradesh, the code of conduct is in force. Hence, a case has been registered against the actor. Such information has come to light that Allu Arjun even gave a glimpse to his fans outside the MLA's house.

On the work front

Allu Arjun is all geared up for the release of his much-anticipated film, Pushpa 2: The Rule. Along with him Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil will also be seen reprising their roles in the sequel. The film will be released on August 15 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

On the other hand, Jr, NTR will be seen next opposite Janhvi Kapoor in Devara: Part 1. This film will also mark her Tamil debut. Written and directed by Koratala Siva, Devara's first part will be released on October 10, 2024.

Also Read: Srikanth Box Office Report: Rajkummar Rao starrer makes bumper earnings on Day 3, know full collection here