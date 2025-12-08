MEA advices Indian nationals travelling to China to exercise 'due discretion' after Thongdok incident UK-based Indian citizen Pema Wangjom Thongdok was recently confined at the Shanghai Pudong International airport for 18 hours as the Chinese immigration officials allegedly declared her Indian passport invalid solely because it listed Arunachal Pradesh as her birthplace.

New Delhi:

The Ministry of External Affairs has advised Indian nationals travelling to China or transiting through the nation to exercise 'due discretion' after the recent incident involving a UK-based Indian citizen, Pema Wangjom Thongdok.

"We would advise Indian nationals to exercise due discretion while travelling to or transiting through China. Hope regulations governing international air travel would be respected by the Chinese side," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said while addressing the media on Monday, December 8.

This came after a recent incident involving Thongdok, an Arunachal-born Indian citizen, who was travelling from London to Japan with a layover in China at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport. She was confined to the transit area for almost 18 hours without proper food or facilities as the Chinese immigration officials allegedly declared her Indian passport invalid solely because it listed Arunachal Pradesh as her birthplace. She was eventually allowed to continue her journey after contacting the Indian Embassy.

Meanwhile, Jaiswal reiterated that Arunachal Pradesh is and will remain India's part. "We have stated many times that Arunachal Pradesh is and will remain an integral part of India, and we do not want any interference in it," he added. Speaking on the India-China relationship, Jaiswal said, "This relationship is gradually moving in a positive direction, and we want to keep it moving in that direction."

Jaiswal speaks on India-US counter-terrorism meeting

Meanwhile, the MEA spokesperson Jaiswal revealed the 21st meeting of the India-US counter-terrorism working group. "Yes, we had the 21st meeting of the India-US counter-terrorism working group meeting. This was held on the 3rd of December. We've also given a comprehensive readout of all that was discussed as part of this CT dialogue, which is very important.

"And it has been happening for several years now. Both sides attach high importance to counter-terrorism cooperation. It is an important element of our comprehensive global strategic partnership that we share with the United States. The two sides strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, as well as the recent terror attack that happened in Delhi.

"The two sides renewed their commitment to strengthening multilateral cooperation in the fields of terrorism, including at the UN, within the format of Quad, as well as in the format of Financial Action Task Force and several other multilateral forums where we discuss and continue to discuss these aspects," said Jaiswal.

Meanwhile, Jaiswal said that India is keeping a close eye on Pakistan. "We keep a close eye on every development in Pakistan. But regarding democracy, you're saying that democracy in Pakistan is becoming weak and its strengths are being weakened. Democracy and Pakistan don't go together," he added.