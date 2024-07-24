Stree 2 new song: Tamannaah Bhatia's peppy number 'Aaj Ki Raat' will steal your heart | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM SONG Tamannaah Bhatia's new song.

A new song titled 'Aaj Ki Raat' from Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Stree 2 is finally out. The song features actress Tamannaah Bhatia shaking a leg and setting the stage ablaze. The first glimpse of Tamannaah was showcased in the trailer of Stree 2. Now, the makers of Stree 2, Maddock Films, has finally unveiled the much-awaited peppy number. ''#AajKiRaat hogi tabaahi ki raat!, Maddock Films wrote in the caption.

Check out the song:

In the song, she is introduced as Shama and can be seen wearing a glamourous green-coloured outfit. Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi and director of the film Amar Kaushik can also be seen featuring in the song along with Tamannaah.

The music composer of Stree 2, Sachin-Jigar, expressed their excitement for the song and said, ''After Kamariya and Milegi Milegi created magic for Stree, we had to go all out for Aaj Ki Raat to deliver a track that’s as fun and energetic. With Tamannaah's killer moves coupled with brilliant choreography, we believe this song is going to be a crowd favorite,'' reported Pinkvilla.

About Stree 2

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 will not only revolve around the evil character of Stree (played by Shraddha) but another dangerous evil named 'Sarkata' will be seen terrorising the people of Chanderi. The film is slated to hit the big screens on August 15, 2024.

Clash at box office

It is a treat for moviegoers this Independence Day, as two other big films are releasing in cinemas alongside Stree 2. However, these films are expected to be affected heavily by the clash at the box office. Apart from Stree 2, Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham's Vedaa are releasing on August 15, 2024.

