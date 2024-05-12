IPL 2024 Points Table Updated: RCB boost to fifth spot as seven teams fight for three playoff berths

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Yash Dayal and Virat Kohli against DC in the IPL 2024 game in Bengaluru on May 12, 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru staged another impressive win over Delhi Capitals to further boost their IPL 2024 playoff hopes on Sunday. RCB registered their fifth straight win of the season after suffering six consecutive losses earlier and are now in contention to finish in the top four.

RCB pulled off a 47-run win over Rishabh Pant-less Delhi Capitals at M Chinnaswamy Stadium and jumped to fifth position in the points table. Bengaluru have recorded six wins in 13 games and are tied up with three other teams but with a positive net run rate.

However, Chennai Super Kings also strengthened their playoff bid with a huge five-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in the Sunday afternoon fixture and boosted to third position in the points table. Chennai are two points ahead of RCB, DC and LSG and face the former in their last game of the season on May 18.

Kolkata Knight Riders are the only team to secure a playoff qualification so far while Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings are knocked out of the race. Seven teams now fight for the remaining three playoff berths with LSG, GT and favourites RR having two games in their hand.

IPL 2024 Points Table Updated (After Match 62)

Teams M W L D Points NRR KKR 12 9 3 0 18 1.428 RR 12 8 4 0 16 0.349 CSK 13 7 6 0 14 0.528 SRH 12 7 5 0 14 0.406 RCB 13 6 7 0 12 0.387 DC 13 6 7 0 12 -0.482 LSG 12 6 6 0 12 -0.769 GT 12 5 7 0 10 -1.063 MI 13 4 9 0 8 -0.271 PBKS 12 4 8 0 8 -0.423

Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders face off each other in the next IPL 2024 game in Ahmedabad on May 13.