IPL 2024 Points Table Updated: RCB boost to fifth spot as seven teams fight for three playoff berths

Monday, May 13, 2024
     
Royal Challengers Bengaluru registered their fifth successive win of the season with a thumping 47-run win over Delhi Capitals in the 62nd match of the IPL 2024. A win boosted RCB to the fifth position in the updated points table while Delhi slipped to sixth after a defeat.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: May 13, 2024 0:06 IST
Yash Dayal and Virat Kohli
Image Source : BCCI/IPL Yash Dayal and Virat Kohli against DC in the IPL 2024 game in Bengaluru on May 12, 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru staged another impressive win over Delhi Capitals to further boost their IPL 2024 playoff hopes on Sunday. RCB registered their fifth straight win of the season after suffering six consecutive losses earlier and are now in contention to finish in the top four.

RCB pulled off a 47-run win over Rishabh Pant-less Delhi Capitals at M Chinnaswamy Stadium and jumped to fifth position in the points table. Bengaluru have  recorded six wins in 13 games and are tied up with three other teams but with a positive net run rate.

However, Chennai Super Kings also strengthened their playoff bid with a huge five-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in the Sunday afternoon fixture and boosted to third position in the points table. Chennai are two points ahead of RCB, DC and LSG and face the former in their last game of the season on May 18.

Kolkata Knight Riders are the only team to secure a playoff qualification so far while Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings are knocked out of the race. Seven teams now fight for the remaining three playoff berths with LSG, GT and favourites RR having two games in their hand. 

IPL 2024 Points Table Updated (After Match 62)

Teams M W L D Points NRR
KKR 12 9 3 0 18 1.428
RR 12 8 4 0 16 0.349
CSK 13 7 6 0 14 0.528
SRH 12 7 5 0 14 0.406
RCB 13 6 7 0 12 0.387
DC 13 6 7 0 12 -0.482
LSG 12 6 6 0 12 -0.769
GT 12 5 7 0 10 -1.063
MI 13 4 9 0 8 -0.271
PBKS 12 4 8 0 8 -0.423

Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders face off each other in the next IPL 2024 game in Ahmedabad on May 13.

