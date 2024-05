Follow us on Image Source : PTI AAP leader Swati Maliwal

Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP's) Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Personal Assistant (PA) of assaulting her on Monday. According to the information, the former Delhi Commission for Women chairperson accused Kejriwal's PA Vibhav Kumar of beating her inside the Chief Minister's residence in the national capital. A PCR call was made by Maliwal upon which Delhi Police reached the Chief Minister's residence.