Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 4: List of 96 constituencies, states, parties and candidates

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The fourth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will take place on May 13.

New Delhi: Voters in 10 states and Union Territories to take part in the fourth phase of the 18th Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on Monday, May 13. 96 Lok Sabha constituencies including 25 in Andhra Pradesh, 17 in Telangana, 13 in Uttar Pradesh, 11 in Maharashtra, 8 each in West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, 5 in Bihar, 4 each in Odisha and Jharkhand and Srinagar seat in Jammu and Kashmir are going for polls in the fourth phase. The first phase of voting took place on April 19 in which 102 Lok Sabha constituencies went to polls while the second phase was completed on April 26 in which voters in 88 seats used their franchise. The third phase of voting took place peacefully on May 7, with 93 seats in 11 states and UTs going to vote. Results for all seats will be declared on June 4.

Several key candidates are in the fray in the fourth phase. In Andhra Pradesh, Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, Mathukumilli Bharat, Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy, Velagapalli Varaprasad Rao, Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu and BK Parthasarathi, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) candidates Kesineni Srinivas, PV Midhun Reddy, V Vijaysai Reddy, YS Avinash Reddy, Pocha Brahmananda Reddy, Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi and Bellana Chandra Sekhar, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates CM Ramesh, Kothapalli Geetha, Daggubati Purandeswari and Kiran Kumar Reddy, Congress candidates YS Sharmila, MM Pallam Raju, Chinta Mohan and Jesudasu Seelam are contesting the elections. Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena Party has fielded Vallabhaneni Balasouri and Tangella Uday Srinivas from Machilipatnam and Kakinada constituencies respectively in alliance with the TDP and the BJP. The Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections for all 175 constituencies are also set to take place on May 13.

In Telangana, BJP's Bandi Sanjay Kumar, G Kishan Reddy, Etela Rajender, Dharmapuri Arvind, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, DK Aruna and Kompella Madhavi Latha are some key candidates. T Jeevan Reddy, Danam Nagender, G Ranjith Reddy, Mallu Ravi, Balram Naik, Suresh Kumar Shetkar of Congress and Nama Nageswara Rao, T Padma Rao Goud, Ragidi Laxma Reddy, B Vinod Kumar and Manne Srinivas Reddy of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) are also in the fray. Asaduddin Owaisi of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is trying to enter the Lok Sabha from the Hyderabad seat for the fifth consecutive time.

Uttar Pradesh is also likely to witness a fierce battle in the fourth phase with 13 seats including Kheri, Unnao, Farrukhabad, Etawah, Kannauj, Kanpur and Akbarpur voting on May 13. Akhilesh Yadav (SP), Ajay Mishra Teni (BJP), Jai Prakash Rawat (BJP), Usha Verma (SP), Annu Tandon (SP), Sakshi Maharaj (BJP), Ashok Kumar Rawat (BJP), Ram Shankar Katheria (BJP), Sarika Singh Baghel (BSP) and Raja Ram Pal (SP) are some of the key candidates. BJP's Pankaja Munde, Heena Vijaykumar Gavit, Raksha Nikhil Khadse, Raosaheb Danve, Sujay Vikhe Patil, Congress party's Ravindra Hemraj Dhangekar and Dr Kalyan Kale, Sandipanrao Bhumre and Shrirang Barne of Shiv Sena, Chandrakant Khaire and Bhausaheb Rajaram Wakchaure of Shiv Sena (UBT), Amol Kolhe and Bajrang Sonawane of NCP (Sharad Pawar) and Shivajirao Adhalarao Patil of NCP are engaged in a tough contest in Maharashtra.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Congress), Yusuf Pathan (TMC), Mahua Moitra (TMC), Amrita Roy (BJP), Jagannath Sarkar (BJP), Kirti Azad (TMC), Dilip Ghosh (BJP), Satabdi Roy (TMC), Shatrughan Sinha (TMC) and SS Ahluwalia (BJP) in West Bengal, Mahendra Solanki (BJP), Kantilal Bhuria (Congress), Shankar Lalwani (BJP) and Sudhir Gupta (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh, Giriraj Singh (BJP), Rajiv Ranjan Singh (JDU), Nityanand Rai (BJP), Gopal Jee Thakur (BJP), Alok Kumar Mehta (RJD) and Shambhavi Chaudhary (LJP-RV) in Bihar, Arjun Munda (BJP), Geeta Koda (BJP), Joba Manjhi (JMM), Sukhdeo Bhagat (Congress) and Vishnu Dayal Ram (BJP) in Jharkhand, Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka (Congress), Bhrugu Baxipatra (BJD), Balabhadra Majhi (BJP) and Pradeep Majhi (BJD) in Odisha, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi (JKNC) and Waheed Parra (JKPDP) in Jammu and Kashmir are other key candidates in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, the BJP-led NDA won 46 of these 96 seats (BJP 42, Shiv Sena 2, JDU 1 and LJP 1). The Congress-led UPA won 8 seats (Congress 6, NCP 1 and JKNC 1) and other parties won 42 seats (YSRCP 22, BRS 9, TMC 4, TDP 3, BJD 2 and AIMIM 2).

Complete list of 96 constituencies, key candidates going for Lok Sabha polls on May 13 in fourth phase: