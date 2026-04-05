Bengaluru-Delhi IndiGo flight evacuated after bomb threat note found onboard

New Delhi:

Passengers on an IndiGo flight from Bengaluru to Delhi were evacuated in Kempegowda International Airport on Saturday evening after a bomb threat was reported onboard. The alert came when a passenger found a piece of tissue paper in the aircraft’s washroom claiming there was an explosive device.

Bomb threat turns out to be hoax

Following standard safety procedures, the pilot informed Air Traffic Control and all passengers were deboarded while security teams searched the plane. No explosives or suspicious items were found, and authorities later declared the threat a hoax.

The flight departed later in the evening and reached Delhi safely. Security agencies are investigating to identify who left the note.

Mysuru man arrested for sending over 1,100 hoax bomb threats

This comes days after Delhi Police arrested a man from Mysuru for allegedly sending more than 1,100 hoax bomb threat messages to schools, hospitals, high courts, and government offices across the country, officials said on Monday. The accused has been identified as Srinivas Louis (47).

The arrest comes amid a recent surge in bomb threat messages targeting the Delhi High Court, the Assembly, and several educational and government institutions across the national capital. According to the Delhi Police, Louis was arrested from his rented accommodation in Mysuru, Karnataka, on Saturday, following a joint operation by Delhi Police and local police teams.

Over the past few months, the accused allegedly made hundreds of calls and sent numerous emails, repeatedly threatening to blow up key establishments. Following the threats, police registered a case and launched an investigation, which eventually traced the origin to Srinivas, a resident of Karnataka.

"Preliminary investigation suggests that he may have been under mental stress. During initial interrogation, the accused confessed to sending over 1,100 threat messages across the country via emails and other communication platforms," a senior officer said.