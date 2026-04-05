Gadkari confident of BJP's victory in Assam and Bengal; clarifies party's stand on minorities, SIR

New Delhi:

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has expressed strong confidence in Bharatiya Janata Party’s chances in the upcoming Assembly elections in Assam and West Bengal. He emphasised that the BJP is committed to inclusive development and is not opposed to any religious group.

Polling in Assam is scheduled for April 9, while West Bengal will go to the polls in two phases on April 23 and 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 4.

BJP's policy inclusive, says Gadkari

In an interview with PTI, Gadkari underlined that the BJP’s approach is centred on unity and progress. "I strongly believe that we will win in both Assam and West Bengal. It is the BJP's policy to take everyone together, irrespective of one's religion. We are opposed to infiltrators but are not against Muslims," Gadkari said.

He highlighted that development remains a key focus of the party’s campaign, especially in the northeastern region. According to him, major investments in infrastructure are already underway and more are planned.

"Projects worth about Rs 5 lakh crore are being implemented across the northeastern region, including Assam. Infrastructure projects valued at around Rs 1.5 lakh crore have already been completed, while projects worth Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh crore are under implementation. In addition, another Rs 2 lakh crore worth of projects are in the pipeline," he said.

Gadkari added that these efforts, particularly in roads, highways and logistics, are expected to improve connectivity and support economic growth in the region, which has long faced infrastructural challenges.

The remarks come at a time when the Assam government led by Himanta Biswa Sarma is seeking another term, highlighting its development achievements and welfare schemes.

Opposing illegal infiltration, not specific religion

Reiterating the party’s stand, Gadkari said inclusivity is a core principle. "It is the BJP's policy to take everyone together," he said, clarifying that the party’s opposition is directed at illegal infiltration and not any specific religious community.

During a recent rally in Assam, he also remarked that while India could offer refuge to people with shared heritage, it cannot allow unchecked illegal entry, warning that doing so would turn the country into a "dharamshala".

Turning to West Bengal, Gadkari claimed there is growing support for political change among voters. He said the BJP would concentrate on governance and development instead of confrontation, even as the contest remains tough.

Responding to allegations made by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee regarding the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, Gadkari said the BJP prioritises national interest. "We do not want to enter into any kind of politics on national issues. We should look at issues (like SIR) keeping the nation's interest supreme," he emphasised.