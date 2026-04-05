'We got him': Trump confirms second crew member from downed US F15 rescued from Iran

New Delhi:

US President Donald Trump confirmed that the missing US pilot has been “successfully rescued from Iran.” In a post on TruthSocial, he described the operation as one of the most “daring search-and-rescue missions in US history”, saying that the pilot is now “safe and sound.”

The pilot had been “behind enemy lines in the mountains of Iran”, pursued by hostile forces, Trump said, adding that the US military for executing the mission without any American casualties, calling it a “historic achievement in American air dominance.”

Trump calls it ‘coordinated effort by US military leadership’

According to Trump, the rescue involved dozens of aircraft and continuous monitoring by the President, Secretary of War, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, and fellow warfighters. The operation comes one day after another US pilot was successfully rescued. Trump spoke of the bravery of the airmen and the professionalism of the military, declaring that the country will “never leave an American warfighter behind.” The rescued airman sustained injuries but is expected to recover fully, he said.

“The fact that we were able to pull off both of these operations, without a SINGLE American killed, or even wounded, just proves once again, that we have achieved overwhelming Air Dominance and Superiority over the Iranian skies. This is a moment that ALL Americans, Republican, Democrat, and everyone else, should be proud of and united around. We truly have the best, most professional, and lethal Military in the History of the World. GOD BLESS AMERICA, GOD BLESS OUR TROOPS, AND HAPPY EASTER TO ALL!,” Trump added.

Iran, US' race against time to find the now found American pilot

The missing pilot was aboard an F-15E Strike Eagle shot down by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Friday. One crew member was rescued earlier, but the status of this airman remained uncertain until now. The US and Iran were engaged in a frantic search, with Tehran reportedly encouraging locals to help find the airman and even offering a reward.

The downing of the F-15E marks the first confirmed US aircraft loss on Iranian territory during the ongoing war, now in its sixth week. The conflict, which began with US and Israeli strikes on February 28, has already killed thousands, disrupted global markets, and pushed fuel prices higher.

Meanwhile, Iran has continued missile and drone attacks, targeting US, Israeli, and regional infrastructure. An airstrike near the Bushehr nuclear facility on Saturday killed a security guard and damaged a support building, marking the fourth strike on the site during the conflict.

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