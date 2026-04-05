Iran War: EAM Jaishankar speaks to FMs of Iran, UAE and Qatar; 4 killed in Lebanon | Highlights

New Delhi:

The Israel-US-Iran conflict has entered its 37th day with no signs of slowing down, as tensions continue to rise sharply across the Middle East. US President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to Iran, saying attacks will intensify if Tehran does not agree to a peace deal within 48 hours. Iran has rejected the ultimatum, calling it “helpless and nervous.”

On the ground, joint US and Israeli strikes have expanded in scale, targeting not only military-linked sites but also critical civilian infrastructure, including hospitals, universities and petrochemical facilities. In one of the deadliest recent attacks, at least five people were killed and dozens injured at Iran’s Mahshahr Petrochemical Zone. Iranian officials say more than 30 universities have been hit since the war began.

Meanwhile, the second crew member from downed US F15 has been “successfully rescued from Iran.” In a post on TruthSocial, Trump described the operation as one of the most “daring search-and-rescue missions in US history”, saying that the pilot is now “safe and sound.”