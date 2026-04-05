Trump claims Iranian military leaders killed in 'massive strike' hours after fiery warning

Washington:

US President Donald Trump has stated that several Iranian military officials were killed during what he described as a “massive strike” in Tehran. He made the claim in a post shared on Truth Social on Saturday (US local time).

In the same post, Trump shared a video that he said showed the aftermath of the operation. The footage is mostly dark, but the sound of aircraft and multiple loud explosions can be heard in the background.

"Many of Iran's Military Leaders, who have led them poorly and unwisely, are terminated, along with much else, with this massive strike in Tehran!" Trump posted on Truth Social.

The US President did not give further details about the incident.

Trump’s final warning to Iran

Notably, this action came just hours after Trump issued a stark warning to Iran, reminding Tehran of the April 6 deadline he had set—either to strike a deal or reopen the Strait of Hormuz—or face severe consequences.

"Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out - 48 hours before all Hell will rain down on them. Glory be to GOD!" he posted on Truth Social.

Iran rejects Trump’s ultimatum

Iran’s central military leadership has strongly rejected the ultimatum issued by Trump, dismissing it as baseless and inappropriate.

A senior official from the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, General Ali Abdollahi Aliabadi, responded sharply to the statement. He criticised the American president’s remarks, describing them as a sign of weakness and instability.

Trump defers striking Iran’s energy infra

Earlier, on March 26, Trump announced that he was prolonging the halt on strikes against Iran’s energy facilities by another 10 days, setting the new deadline for April 6, as discussions continued. He said the decision followed a "request" from the Iranian Government and noted that the talks were "going very well."