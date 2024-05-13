Babar Azam becomes most successful captain in T20I history after Pakistan win second T20I vs Ireland

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Babar Azam-led Pakistan defeated Ireland in the second T20I in Dublin to level the three-match series 1-1

Babar Azam scripted a world record on Sunday, May 12 becoming the most successful captain in T20 internationals after Pakistan defeated Ireland to level the three-match T20 series 1-1. The 7-wicket win on Sunday in Dublin was Babar's 45th win as a captain in international T20s for Pakistan, which is the most for any skipper in the format as he surpassed England's Eoin Morgan and Uganda's Brian Masaba to achieve the record.

Babar had 42 wins as T20I captain before he was reinstated in the role in white-ball cricket for Pakistan. The two wins at home against New Zealand and now the triumph in the second T20I has helped Babar to reach the top and with the England series and T20 World Cup to come in the next one and a half months or so, the Pakistan skipper can extend his lead with Masaba and India's Rohit Sharma being the only close competitors.

Most wins as captain in T20Is (including Super Over wins)

45 wins in 78 matches - Babar Azam (Pakistan)

44 wins in 56 matches - Brian Masaba (Uganda)

44 wins in 71 matches - Eoin Morgan (England)

42 wins in 52 matches - Asghar Afghan (Afghanistan)

42 wins in 54 matches - Rohit Sharma (India)

42 wins in 72 matches - MS Dhoni (India)

Pakistan rode on the 140-run partnership between Fakhar Zaman and unbeaten Mohammad Rizwan to chase down 194 runs without much discomfort even though they were two down by the second over itself. Fakhar was particularly severe on the leg-spinner Craig Young as once set he just punished the Irish bowlers for fun while returning Rizwan too found his groove to take their side home and the series to a decider.

Earlier, on a very good batting wicket, Ireland scored 193 runs owing to wicketkeeper-batter Lorcan Tucker's half-century and a rapid 10-ball 28 cameo from Gareth Delany. The two teams will lock horns in the decider on Tuesday, May 14.