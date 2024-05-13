PM Modi EXCLUSIVE: Does PM have info about Ambani-Adani sending 'tempos of cash' to Congress? His response

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV PM Narendra Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (May 13) gave an Exclusive interview to India TV and attacked the Opposition for its "negativity" amid the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections. He also spoke on the allegation he levelled against the grand old party that Rahul Gandhi has not been speaking against Adani and Ambani since the beginning of the elections as the party has received tempos of cash from the businessmen.

In a viral video, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is heard saying that Congress criticises Adani and Ambani as they do not send the party money.

"We criticise Adani Ambani in the Parliament as they don't send us money. Had they sent us, we would have been silent," he is heard allegedly saying in a purported video.

PM Modi on his 'tempos of cash' remark

When asked from the Prime Minister if he has any inputs on the Congress receiving cash from Ambani and Adani, the Prime Minister said, "I don't need to answer anything. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has answered. I don't need to put my stamp on it."

PM Modi on Rahul Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a scathing attack on Congress and the Gandhi family. In an exclusive interview with India TV, the Prime Minister made it clear that the nation would not forgive the Congress for its actions. Furthermore, he reiterated his criticism of Rahul Gandhi, stating that the 54-year-old leader would suffer an even greater defeat in Rae Bareli than he did in Amethi during the last Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking further, Prime Minister Modi accused Rahul Gandhi of withholding information from the public by not disclosing his candidacy from Rae Bareli in advance. "Rahul Gandhi Rae Bareli seat se haarne ja rahe hain...is baar unki haar Amethi se bhi buri hogi..." the Prime Minister claimed.

