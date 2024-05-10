Horoscope Today, May 11: Leo to complete important work; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, May 11

Horoscope Today, May 11 2024: Today is Chaturthi Tithi of Vaishakh Shukla Paksha and Saturday. Chaturthi Tithi will last till 2.05 pm today. Sukarma Yoga will continue till 10.04 am today, after which Dhriti Yoga will take place. Also, Mrigashira Nakshatra will remain till 10.16 am today, after which Ardra Nakshatra will appear. Apart from this, today is Vainayaki Shri Ganesh Chaturthi. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of 11th May 2024 will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better.

Aries

The arrival of a special relative in the family will create an atmosphere of happiness. Will be busy with friends and family. You may get the responsibility of completing a big task. Today some new tasks may also suddenly emerge. You may benefit from thoughtful actions. There will be profit from good sales in the automobile business, financial condition will remain strong. Before doing any important work, we will start the work by taking blessings from God. The day will be good from a health point of view. House construction work will progress rapidly.

Taurus

Today is going to be a good day for you. Sweetness will increase in marital life. Today, avoid unnecessary entanglement with any unknown person on the road. This will save you time. If you work according to your position and ability, you will get respect in society. By maintaining patience, stalled plans will be successful. You will get relief from any kind of mental confusion today. Today you will think about learning a new language. The pace of business will remain good. Today is going to be a good day for your loved one.

Gemini

Today is going to be a great day. Today you should take care of your parents' health. Do not be too generous with your expenses today nor interfere in the affairs of others. Today children can share their thoughts with you. There will be a need for proper guidance, in which your cooperation will prove effective. If the people of this zodiac sign are coaching operators, if they make changes in their operational work today, then it will be beneficial. Your spouse's support will reduce your problems.

Cancer

Today your day will be profitable. Will try to avoid negative thoughts today. You may get some good news today. Will seek advice from someone regarding employment. Keep your nature balanced and all your work will be done. Today you will get happiness from your son's side. You will get good profits from hard work in business. Will try his best to fulfill the responsibilities of family life. Students will complete their incomplete work. There are chances of a religious event in the family, in which your money will be spent. Today you may suddenly have to visit a relative's place.

Leo

Today your day will be full of confidence. Today you will pay more attention to your work. Be positive and confident as much as possible. Your important work will be completed today. There will be new employment opportunities. Today you will learn something new from the people around you. You need to maintain confidentiality about your plans. Can go to friends' houses to meet them. Your friendship will become even stronger. Today you will be a part of some social work. Your respect and honour will increase in society. Also, your health will remain good.

Virgo

People in employment will have good income. After struggling with property-related problems, the work will be done. Today you may also be a little emotional about your thoughts. Today there will be good coordination with relatives. Today you will get a chance to help someone in need. Today you can plan to visit a park with your children, where you will enjoy yourself a lot with them. New happiness will come in married life.

Libra

Today there will be a festive atmosphere at home due to the arrival of relatives. Today, doing every work in a planned manner and remaining focused will give you success. Important investment-related plans will also be successful. You will have a good time talking with friends. People of this zodiac sign who are associated with the medical store business will suddenly get a big order today. Today is going to be a good day for students. You will gain importance in preparing for any competitive exam.

Scorpio

Today you will get full support from people in the workplace. Today new avenues of income will open. Children will go to the temple with their parents. Today will be a better day for students of this zodiac sign. Today luck will be kind to you. Your unfulfilled wishes may be fulfilled. Those who are involved in the business of tours and travel, their business will gain momentum today. Avoid eating oily food from outside. Your health will be good. Will go to the market to buy essential items for the children.

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a very good day. Today your special work is going to be done as per your wish, so do not reduce any effort. Today you will also spend some time reading interesting and informative books. Completion of some important work today will bring mental peace and tranquillity. There is also a possibility of getting work related to property done. Any important work will be completed on time today. Students will concentrate on their studies today, set new goals and start their efforts from today itself. Your health will remain fit today.

Capricorn

Today will be a good start to the day. Today you will be full of energy so that you can achieve everything you want. You will benefit from any new technology related to communication. Your good image will be created among the people around you. Today your health is going to be fine. Today the work will be completed albeit slowly, and new paths of progress will open. Today, before starting any new work, it would be appropriate to consult family members.

Aquarius

Today is a day of confidence and expectations. In any situation, take advice from the elders in the house, you will get good advice. Do not make any promises to anyone today due to emotions. Today you should stay away from wasteful expenditure and maintain a proper budget. Wait for the right time to start any new work. Today you will get some new experience. Try to adopt new methods in work today, you will get benefits. Everything will be good with you today.

Pisces

Many positive emotions will come to your mind today. Today is a favourable day for my lovemate. Today, do not get into unnecessary trouble with anyone and keep your ego under control. Today, if you think too much, some important achievements may be lost. It is very important to make the right decision today. Today married life will be full of sweetness. Today a sudden meeting with a friend will energize you. Will go to watch a movie together.