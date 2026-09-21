Pakistan carries out airstrikes in Afghanistan again; 3 killed, several injured amid rising border tensions

Kabul:

Pakistan's military action inside Afghanistan continued on Monday as fighter jets reportedly carried out airstrikes in parts of Kunar and Paktika provinces, leaving at least three people dead and several others injured. The latest strikes come amid heightened tensions between Islamabad and the Taliban authorities in Kabul over allegations of cross-border militancy. Pakistani aircraft targeted multiple locations in Afghanistan early Monday morning. In Paktika province, two separate strikes were reported in the Rakha and Torkandi areas of Barmal district. One of the strikes hit an unoccupied house, while another targeted a former shop. Both structures were damaged, but the reports said there were no casualties in the Paktika attacks.

Three killed in separate Kunar airstrike

A separate airstrike in Kunar province reportedly caused the latest civilian deaths. Three people were killed and several others were wounded in the attack, news agency ANI reported citing TOLOnews. The reports did not immediately provide further details about the identities of those killed or the exact location of the Kunar strike. The recent attacks add another episode to a series of cross-border military confrontations between Pakistan and Afghanistan. The repeated strikes have also raised concerns over civilian safety, particularly in provinces along or close to the two countries' border.

UN has documented hundreds of civilian casualties

The latest reports come against the backdrop of a civilian toll recorded by the United Nations in Afghanistan following cross-border armed violence. In its update covering April to June 2026, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) documented 399 civilian casualties linked to cross-border armed violence. The toll included 57 deaths and 342 injuries. Among the victims were 40 women, including six who were killed, and 112 children, of whom 26 were killed and 86 injured.

UNAMA said airstrikes and ground engagements were the principal causes of civilian harm during the period. It attributed all the cross-border civilian casualties it documented during those three months to Pakistani security forces.

Paktya, Paktika and Kunar were among the provinces where UNAMA recorded the highest numbers of civilian casualties from airstrikes. The UN agency has repeatedly called on all sides to protect civilians and comply with international humanitarian law. UNAMA had also reported significant casualties during the first quarter of 2026. In an update issued in March, the UN mission said it had recorded at least 146 civilian casualties between February 26 and March 2 alone, including 42 deaths and 104 injuries, amid fighting between Afghan de facto security forces and Pakistani forces.

Pakistan cites militant threat from Afghan soil

The military escalation has taken place amid repeated accusations from Pakistan that militant organisations are using Afghan territory to recruit, train and arm fighters before launching attacks inside Pakistan. A Pakistani army spokesperson made similar allegations in an interview with Al Arabiya English, according to the account cited in the latest reports. Islamabad has maintained that its military actions are linked to security threats emanating from Afghanistan. Afghan Taliban authorities have rejected those allegations and have repeatedly objected to Pakistani military operations inside Afghan territory.

Taliban warns of 'crushing response'

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid on Saturday warned Pakistan against carrying out military operations inside Afghanistan, while asserting Kabul's right to defend its territory. In an interview with Al Arabiya English, Mujahid rejected Pakistan's allegations regarding militant activity from Afghan soil and said Afghanistan would respond if Pakistan invoked Article 51 to justify military action inside the country.

"If Pakistan invokes Article 51 to violate the sanctity of Afghan territory, Afghanistan has the right to defend its country, and we will do so," Mujahid said. He further warned that any Pakistani military operation inside Afghanistan would constitute a violation of Afghan sovereignty and could invite a strong response from Kabul.

Civilian toll remains a major concern

The latest reported deaths in Kunar come as the UN continues to document the humanitarian consequences of the Pakistan-Afghanistan conflict. UNAMA has previously confirmed civilian casualties, including women and children, in Pakistani airstrikes on Paktya, Paktika and Kunar. In one June 28 incident, the UN said at least 28 civilians were killed and 49 injured in strikes across the three provinces. Pakistan's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting confirmed that its security forces had conducted operations in the provinces. With fresh strikes now being reported in Kunar and Paktika, the latest developments underline the continuing volatility along the Pakistan-Afghanistan frontier. The immediate casualty figures from Monday's attacks could also change as authorities assess the damage and verify reports from affected areas.

(With inputs from ANI)

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