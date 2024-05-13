Monday, May 13, 2024
     
  Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 4 LIVE: Giriraj Singh, Madhavi Latha, Asaduddin Owaisi among early voters
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 4 LIVE: Giriraj Singh, Madhavi Latha, Asaduddin Owaisi among early voters

Lok Sabha Elections Phase 4: As the nation eagerly awaits its democratic rendezvous, the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections is underway today, marking another crucial juncture in India's electoral journey.

Anurag Roushan Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan New Delhi Updated on: May 13, 2024 9:10 IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 4 LIVE Updates
Image Source : INDIA TV Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Fourth phase of polling today.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 4 LIVE:  As the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections is underway today, the focus shifts to 96 Parliamentary Constituencies spread over 9 States and one Union Territory. Meanwhile, voting is simultaneously be held in all 175 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh, which is witnessing a triangular contest involving ruling YSRC, the Congress-led I.N.D.I.A bloc and the NDA, comprising the BJP, Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP and Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena Party (JSP). As many as 28 legislative assembly seats of Odisha are also going to polls in this phase. The polling began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. Among the keenly watched contests are those involving former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav (Kannauj, UP) and Union ministers Giriraj Singh (Begusarai, Bihar), Nityanand Rai (Ujiarpur, Bihar) and Raosaheb Danve (Jalna, Maharashtra). A total of 1,717 candidates from 10 States/UTs will contest elections in phase 4, as per the Election Commission. According to the poll body, a total of 4,264 nominations were filed for 96 parliamentary constituencies. 

Follow the blog for the latest updates.

Live updates :Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 4

  • May 13, 2024 9:10 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    JKNC leader Omar Abdullah casts his vote in Srinagar | VIDEO

    JKNC Vice President Omar Abdullah cast his vote at a polling booth in Srinagar for the Lok Sabha elections. National Conference (NC) has fielded Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi from the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat, PDP fielded Waheed-ur-Rehman Para, and J&K Apni Party’s fielded Mohammad Ashraf Mir. "We were waiting for this day for a long time. We were expecting that along with parliament elections, Assembly elections will also take place. I want to appeal to the people of Srinagar, Budgam, Shopian to come out and cast their votes," Abdullah told the media. 

  • May 13, 2024 8:59 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Sakshi Maharaj, BJP MP and Unnao candidate, casts his vote | VIDEO

    BJP MP and candidate from Unnao, Sakshi Maharaj cast his vote at a polling booth in the constituency in Uttar Pradesh. Samajwadi Party (SP) has fielded Annu Tandon and BSP has fielded Ashok Kumar Pandey here. On Rahul Gandhi accepting 'invitation' for public debate with PM Modi, BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj says, "For 5 years, Congress was never ready for debate. It didn't let the House function and they used to boycott it when important discussions were held. So, those who are extending open challenges are cowards, cunning. They don't have guts to face our 'Sher'...How can we ask him to come for debate when he is not even going to be elected as an MP, when he is not going to see the Parliament. What is the use of this debate?"

  • May 13, 2024 8:26 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    CPI-M leader Subhashini Ali casts her vote in Kanpur | WATCH

    CPI (M) leader Subhashini Ali cast her vote at a polling booth in Kanpur. "Every vote counts and the wind of change shall go on. I would urge people to think before voting, and not vote based on emotions but on actual issues," she added. 

  • May 13, 2024 8:26 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

  • May 13, 2024 8:08 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    'This is a very important, historic parliamentary election', says Asaduddin Owaisi | VIDEO

    AIMIM candidate from Hyderabad Asaduddin Owaisi cast his vote at a polling booth in Hyderabad.  Speaking to the media, he said elections should always be taken seriously whether it is a Parliament election or a Panchayat election. "Every election cannot be the same as it was 5 years ago. The challenges are different, issues are different. This is a very important, historic parliamentary election in our country...People have a different understanding and what they want for the country...Elections should always be taken seriously whether it is a Parliament election or a Panchayat election. We should always take our opponent seriously," he added. 

  • May 13, 2024 8:04 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Union Minister Raosaheb Patil Danve casts his vote at polling booth in Maharashtra

    Union Minister and BJP's candidate from Jalna Lok Sabha seat, Raosaheb Patil Danve cast his vote at a polling booth in Jalna, Maharashtra. Danve is sitting MP from this seat. INDIA alliance has fielded Congress leader Kalyan Vaijinathrao Kale from this seat. "I am 100% confident that I will win. This is not my first election. I have contested 8 elections and won them. This time I will win with 4 lakh votes and we will get 45 seats in Maharashtra and in the country, we will cross 400 seats," he told the media after casting his vote. 

     

  • May 13, 2024 8:02 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Former Andhra CM, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu casts his vote in Guntur

    Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu cast his vote at a polling booth in Guntur. Voting for Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections and the fourth phase of Lok Sabha Election are taking place simultaneously today.

     

  • May 13, 2024 7:59 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voters queue up outside polling both in J-K's Ganderbal | WATCH

    Amid the ongoing voting in Jammu and Kashmir, voters were seen queuing up outside a polling booth in Ganderbal. National Conference (NC) has fielded Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi from the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat, PDP fielded Waheed-ur-Rehman Para, and J&K Apni Party’s fielded Mohammad Ashraf Mir.

  • May 13, 2024 7:54 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, his wife cast their votes in Hyderabad | WATCH

    Former Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu and his wife Usha Naidu cast their votes at a polling booth in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. They also showed their indelible ink mark on their fingers after casting their votes. 

  • May 13, 2024 7:54 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

  • May 13, 2024 7:50 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy casts his vote | WATCH

    Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy cast his vote at Kadapa Constituency's Jayamahal Anganawadi Polling Booth No. 138. Congress's YS Sharmila, TDP's Chadipiralla Bhupesh Subbarami Reddy and YSRCP's YS Avinash Reddy are contesting elections from this seat. YSRCP's YS Avinash Reddy is the sitting MP from Kadapa. "You have seen the governance in the last 5 years and if you think you have benefitted from this governance then vote for that governance which would lead to a brighter future," CM Jagan said after casting the vote. 

  • May 13, 2024 7:48 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Actor Allu Arjun casts his vote in Hyderabad | WATCH

    Tollywood actor Allu Arjun cast his vote at a polling booth in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. He also urged people to cast their votes. "Please cast your vote. It is the responsibility of all the citizens of the country. Today is the most crucial day for the next 5 years. There will be a huge voter turnout, as more and more people are coming out to vote...I would like to tell, I am not politically aligned with any party. I am neutral to all parties," he added. 

  • May 13, 2024 7:45 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Lok Sabha Elections Phase 4: Polling underway at eight seats in Bengal amid tight security

    Polling for eight Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal is underway, amid tight security arrangements. Baharampur, Krishnanagar, Ranaghat (SC), Bardhaman Purba (SC), Bardhaman-Durgapur, Asansol, Bolpur (SC) and Birbhum seats in the state are going to polls in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Altogether 1.45 crore voters, of whom 71.45 lakh are women and 282 are belonging to the third gender, are eligible to exercise their franchise at 15,507 polling stations spread across several districts in south Bengal. Several heavyweight candidates, including state Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from Baharampur, and BJP's former state chief Dilip Ghosh from Burdwan-Durgapur, are in the fray.

  • May 13, 2024 7:40 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    PM Modi urges people to exercise their franchise: 'Vote to strengthen our democracy'

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on people to exercise their duty to strengthen democracy as the voting for phase 4 of the Lok Sabha Elections is underway. He expressed confidence that people in these constituencies would turn out in large numbers to vote, highlighting the significant contributions of young and female voters to this surge in voting.

    Read the full story here.

  • May 13, 2024 7:36 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Lok Sabha Elections Phase 4: Polling underway in four seats in Jharkhand

    Voting in four Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand began today amid tight security measures, marking the first phase of elections in the eastern state. Voting started at 7 am in Singhbhum, Lohardaga, Khunti and Palamu seats, and will continue till 5 pm. Of these, Singhbum, Lohardaga and Khunti are ST-reserved and Palamu is reserved for Scheduled Castes. Over 64.37 lakh electors, including 32.07 lakh women and 42 persons belonging to the third gender, are eligible to exercise their franchise.

  • May 13, 2024 7:36 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Lok Sabha Elections: BJP's Hyderabad candidate Madhavi Latha casts her vote | WATCH

    BJP candidate from Hyderabad, Madhavi Latha cast her vote at a polling booth in the constituency. She is facing sitting MP and AIMIM candidate Asaduddin Owaisi and BRS' Gaddam Srinivas Yadav from this seat. 

    "I want to appeal to my voter brother and sisters, that every vote you cast, will not just take Hyderabad and Telangana, but the whole nation forward. Your vote will give the much-needed change in Hyderabad and Telangana," she said after casting her vote. 

     

  • May 13, 2024 7:28 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Union Minister Giriraj Singh casts his vote in Bihar | WATCH

    Union Minister Giriraj Singh cast his vote at a polling booth in Bihar's Lakhisari constituency. He is the BJP candidate from Begusarai. After casting his vote, he urged people to vote in large numbers. "I want to appeal to the voters of Bihar that they must go out and vote. One vote can cause the fall of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government and every vote can help Narendra Modi win more than 400 seats. Your one vote will give strength to the poor," he added. 

  • May 13, 2024 7:21 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    UP minister Suresh Khanna cast his vote at polling booth in Shahjahanpur

    Uttar Pradesh Minister Suresh Khanna cast his vote at a polling booth in Shahjahanpur. I.N.D.I.A alliance has fielded SP's Jyotsna Gond from this seat. She faces BJP's sitting MP & candidate Arun Kumar Sagar and BSP's Dod Ram Verma. 

     

  • May 13, 2024 7:19 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Lok Sabha Elections: Eco-friendly polling station established in Odisha's Nabarangpur constituency

    An eco-friendly polling station has been established in Odisha's Dandamunda village in Chandahandi Block of the Nabarangpur Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Balabhadra Majhi, BJD's Pradeep Majhi and Congress' Bhujabala Majhi are contesting the Lok Sabha Election from this seat.

  • May 13, 2024 7:15 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voter turnout in first three phases

    The voter turnout in the first three phases of the Lok Sabha elections: 

    1st Phase: 66.14 per cent
    2nd Phase: 66.71 per cent
    3rd Phase: 65.68 per cent

    The Election Commission believes that the heatwave conditions are one of the reasons for lower voter turnout in the last three phases as compared to the 2019 parliamentary polls. While the usual hours of voting are from 7 am to 6 pm, they are curtailed keeping in mind the terrain, time of sunset and security situation.

  • May 13, 2024 7:11 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Voters queue up outside polling booth in Visakhapatnam East Assembly seat | VIDEO

    Voters were seen standing outside a polling booth in Visakhapatnam East Assembly constituency. Voting for the Andra Pradesh state assembly elections will be held simultaneously with the fourth phase of Lok Sabha Elections in the state today.

     

  • May 13, 2024 7:08 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    G Kishan Reddy, BJP candidate from Secunderabad, arrives at polling booth in Telangana | VIDEO

    Union Minister and BJP candidate from Secunderabad Parliamentary constituency, G Kishan Reddy arrived at a polling booth in Telangana to cast his vote. He is facing contests from Danam Nagender and BRS' Theegulla Padma Rao. 

  • May 13, 2024 7:02 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Lok Sabha Elections Phase: Voting begins on 96 seats across 10 states and UTs

    The voting has begun across 10 states and Union Territories. A total of 1,717 candidates are in the fray in the Lok Sabha seats and more than 19 lakh polling officials have been deployed at 1.92 lakh polling stations for the over 17.70 crore eligible voters, including 8.73 women, in this round of the seven-phase polls. Meanwhile, the voting has also begun for Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections and the first phase of the Odisha Assembly elections. 

  • May 13, 2024 6:59 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Lok Sabha Elections Phase 4: Tight security in place across Pune Parliamentary constituency

    Security arrangements have been put in place across Pune Parliamentary constituency, for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections. Visuals have surfaced from Maharashtra's Raviwar Peth. I.N.D.I.A alliance has fielded Congress' Ravindra Dhangekar from here. BJP has fielded Murlidhar Mohol here.

     

  • May 13, 2024 6:54 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Telangana: Mock poll conducted at Secundrabad Lok Sabha Constituency | WATCH

    Mock polling was conducted at the Jubilee Hills Public School polling booth nos. 163, 164 and 165 from Secundrabad Lok Sabha Constituency in Telangana. BJP's G Kishan Reddy, Congress' Danam Nagender and BRS' T. Padma Rao Goud are contesting elections from here. G Kishan Reddy is the sitting MP from here.

     

  • May 13, 2024 6:52 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Lok Sabha Elections Phase 4: Mock poll conducted at polling booth in Bihar | WATCH

    Polling officials conducted a mock poll at a polling booth in Bihar's Chaklalshahi, Samastipur under the Ujiarpur Lok Sabha constituency. Voting for the fourth phase of will begin at 7 am today. BJP has fielded sitting MP Nityanand Rai from here, he faces RJD's Alok Kumar Mehta.

     

  • May 13, 2024 6:49 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: List of key candidates in Phase 4 | Check here

    Some of the key constituencies in the fourth phase of elections are Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Vizianagaram, Rajahmundry, Narasapuram, Vijayawada, Kadapa, Nellore and Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh, Karimnagar, Medak, Nizamabad, Hyderabad, Malkajgiri, Chevella, Mahbubnagar, Khammam and Secunderabad in Telangana, Kheri, Unnao, Farrukhabad, Etawah, Kannauj, Kanpur and Akbarpur in Uttar Pradesh, Nandurbar, Jalna, Aurangabad, Maval, Pune, Shirur, Ahmednagar and Beed in Maharashtra, Ujjain, Mandsour, Indore and Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh, Baharampur, Krishnanagar, Bardhaman-Durgapur and Asansol in West Bengal, Darbhanga, Ujiarpur, Samastipur, Begusarai and Munger in Bihar, Singhbhum and Khunti in Jharkhand, Kalahandi and Koraput in Odisha and Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.

    Read the full story here

     

  • May 13, 2024 6:45 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 4: List of 96 constituencies, states, parties and candidates

    Voters in 10 states and Union Territories to take part in the fourth phase today. 96 Lok Sabha constituencies including 25 in Andhra Pradesh, 17 in Telangana, 13 in Uttar Pradesh, 11 in Maharashtra, 8 each in West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, 5 in Bihar, 4 each in Odisha and Jharkhand and Srinagar seat in Jammu and Kashmir are going for polls in the fourth phase. 

    Read the full story here. 

     

