Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 4 LIVE: Giriraj Singh, Madhavi Latha, Asaduddin Owaisi among early voters

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 4 LIVE: As the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections is underway today, the focus shifts to 96 Parliamentary Constituencies spread over 9 States and one Union Territory. Meanwhile, voting is simultaneously be held in all 175 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh, which is witnessing a triangular contest involving ruling YSRC, the Congress-led I.N.D.I.A bloc and the NDA, comprising the BJP, Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP and Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena Party (JSP). As many as 28 legislative assembly seats of Odisha are also going to polls in this phase. The polling began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. Among the keenly watched contests are those involving former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav (Kannauj, UP) and Union ministers Giriraj Singh (Begusarai, Bihar), Nityanand Rai (Ujiarpur, Bihar) and Raosaheb Danve (Jalna, Maharashtra). A total of 1,717 candidates from 10 States/UTs will contest elections in phase 4, as per the Election Commission. According to the poll body, a total of 4,264 nominations were filed for 96 parliamentary constituencies.