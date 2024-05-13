Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 4 LIVE: Giriraj Singh, Madhavi Latha, Asaduddin Owaisi among early voters

BJP candidate from Hyderabad, Madhavi Latha cast her vote at a polling booth in the constituency. She is facing sitting MP and AIMIM candidate Asaduddin Owaisi and BRS' Gaddam Srinivas Yadav from this seat.

"I want to appeal to my voter brother and sisters, that every vote you cast, will not just take Hyderabad and Telangana, but the whole nation forward. Your vote will give the much-needed change in Hyderabad and Telangana," she said after casting her vote.