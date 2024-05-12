'Bowlers are late but captain gets punished': Axar reveals Rishabh's angry reaction to suspension slap

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Axar Patel and Rishabh Pant during the KKR vs DC IPL 2024 game in Kolkata on April 29, 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted a challenging total of 187 against Delhi Capitals after being forced to bowl first in the crucial IPL 2024 on Sunday. Rishabh Pant missed the game as he served his one-match suspension with Axar Patel stepping up to lead the team at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Axar won the crucial toss as Delhi Capitals elected to bowl first. When asked about team combinations, Axar revealed young wicketkeeper batter Kumar Kushagra had replaced the suspended Pant and added that the team captain was not happy with his suspension.

Rishabh was slapped with a fine and suspension due to a slow over-rate during Delhi's previous game against Rajasthan Royals at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Delhi bowlers conceded 15 runs, including 10 from wide deliveries, which led to a slow over rate and Rishabh's suspension.

Axar revealed that Pant was angry at his suspension decision and the bowlers' mistake cost team captains. Axar added that Pant instructed the team not to feel pressure in his absence in a big game against RCB.

"We will bowl first," Axar said after winning the toss. "Bangalore's wicket is always good. It's a chasing ground. When we start well, we dominate the game. Rishabh was angry and had appealed as well against the suspension. He's on the ground here, motivating the team. Kushagra comes in for Rishabh. Rasikh Dhar is in."

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli gave the hosts a quick start by smashing 27 runs off 13 balls and then in-form Rajat Patidar registered his fifth fifty of the season by top-scoring with 52 off just 32 balls to help Bengaluru post a 187/9 total.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal.

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel (wk), Shai Hope, Kumar Kushagra, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), Kuldeep Yadav, Rasikh Dar Salam, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.