BAFTA TV Awards 2024 Announced: The Crown misses out big time! See full winners list here

The BAFTA TV Awards 2024 were being held in London. The BAFTA TV Awards is one of the most prestigious awards in the world of television. The BAFTA Television Awards, hosted by Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan, took place on Sunday 12 May. It is the dream of every director and artist to receive this award. While 'Top Boy' and 'Happy Valley' won big this year's BAFTA. But the team 'The Crown' would be disappointed after not winning any award, as they were leading the charts with 8 nominations. However, let's have a look at which TV shows have won the BAFTA TV Awards this year.
Complete winner list
Leading Actress - Sarah Lancashire for Happy Valley
Leading Actor - Timothy Spall for The Sixth Commandment
Supporting Actor - Matthew MacFadyen for Succession
Supporting Actress - Jasmine Jobson for Top Boy
Female Performance in a Comedy - Gbemisola Ikumelo for Black Ops
Male Performance in a Comedy - Mawaan Rizwan for Juice
Specialist Factual - White Nanny for Black Child
Entertainment Performance - Joe Lycett, Late Night Lycett
Drama Series - Top Boy
Limited Drama - The Sixth Commandment
Soap - Casualty
Reality - Squid Game: The Challenge
Factual Series - Lockerbie
Comedy Entertainment - Rob & Romesh Vs
Entertainment - Strictly Come Dancing
Factual Entertainment - Celebrity Race Across the World
Scripted Comedy - Such Brave Girls
International - Class Act
Short Form - Mobility
Single Documentary - Ellie Simmonds: Finding My Secret Family
Daytime - Scam Interceptors
News Coverage - Channel 4 News: Inside Gaza: Israel and Hamas at War
Current Affairs - The Shamim Begum Story (This World)
Sports Coverage - Cheltenham Festival Day One, ITV Sport
Live Event Coverage - Eurovision Song Contest 2023
P&O Cruises Memorable Moment Award (voted on by the public) - Happy Valley, Catherine Cawed, and Tommy Lee Royce’s final kitchen showdown
When and where to watch BAFTA TV Awards
The BAFTA TV Awards telecast started at 7:00 pm London local time. This show will be broadcast on BBC. Apart from this, it will also be streamed on BBC iPlayer. In America, Canada, and Australia this show can be seen after 2 pm. Indians can watch the award function on BBC at 12:30 pm.
Also Read: Missing The Idea of You already? Here are 7 similar films you can binge-watch