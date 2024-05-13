BAFTA TV Awards 2024 Announced: The Crown misses out big time! See full winners list here

Follow us on Image Source : BAFTA BAFTA TV Awards 2024: See full winners list here

The BAFTA TV Awards 2024 were being held in London. The BAFTA TV Awards is one of the most prestigious awards in the world of television. The BAFTA Television Awards, hosted by Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan, took place on Sunday 12 May. It is the dream of every director and artist to receive this award. While 'Top Boy' and 'Happy Valley' won big this year's BAFTA. But the team 'The Crown' would be disappointed after not winning any award, as they were leading the charts with 8 nominations. However, let's have a look at which TV shows have won the BAFTA TV Awards this year.

Complete winner list

Leading Actress - Sarah Lancashire for Happy Valley

Leading Actor - Timothy Spall for The Sixth Commandment

Supporting Actor - Matthew MacFadyen for Succession

Supporting Actress - Jasmine Jobson for Top Boy

Female Performance in a Comedy - Gbemisola Ikumelo for Black Ops

Male Performance in a Comedy - Mawaan Rizwan for Juice

Specialist Factual - White Nanny for Black Child

Entertainment Performance - Joe Lycett, Late Night Lycett

Drama Series - Top Boy

Limited Drama - The Sixth Commandment

Soap - Casualty

Reality - Squid Game: The Challenge

Factual Series - Lockerbie

Comedy Entertainment - Rob & Romesh Vs

Entertainment - Strictly Come Dancing

Factual Entertainment - Celebrity Race Across the World

Scripted Comedy - Such Brave Girls

International - Class Act

Short Form - Mobility

Single Documentary - Ellie Simmonds: Finding My Secret Family

Daytime - Scam Interceptors

News Coverage - Channel 4 News: Inside Gaza: Israel and Hamas at War

Current Affairs - The Shamim Begum Story (This World)

Sports Coverage - Cheltenham Festival Day One, ITV Sport

Live Event Coverage - Eurovision Song Contest 2023

P&O Cruises Memorable Moment Award (voted on by the public) - Happy Valley, Catherine Cawed, and Tommy Lee Royce’s final kitchen showdown

When and where to watch BAFTA TV Awards

The BAFTA TV Awards telecast started at 7:00 pm London local time. This show will be broadcast on BBC. Apart from this, it will also be streamed on BBC iPlayer. In America, Canada, and Australia this show can be seen after 2 pm. Indians can watch the award function on BBC at 12:30 pm.

