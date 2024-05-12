Missing The Idea of You already? Here are 7 similar films you can binge-watch

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB The Idea of You and See You on

The Idea of You which features Academy Award winner Anna Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine has created a wave of success worldwide. Their chemistry has resonated with every individual and fans adore the duo as a couple. It has already been a month and still netizens couldn't get over this romantic comedy-drama. Let's take a look at a few of the movies which are similar to The Idea of You.

The Idea of You is the story of 40-year-old single mother Solene begins an unexpected romance with a 24-year-old boy band singer named Hates Campbell.

2. See You on Venus

See You on Venus is the story of Mia and Kyle, two misfit American teenagers, who fall in love while travelling through Spain in search of Mia's birth mother.

3. Don't Make Me Go

Don't Make Me Go is the story of a terminally ill man and his teenage daughter who embark on a road trip from California to New Orleans for his 20th college reunion. While there, he secretly hopes she can reunite with the mother who left them long ago.

4. This Is Me... Now: A Love Story

This Is Me... Now: A Love Story is the story of the highly scrutinised love life of actor and singer Jennifer Lopez, including her relationships and personal healing journey.

5. Forever My Girl

Forever My Girl is the story of Liam Page, a successful country singer, who returns to his hometown after several years and encounters his high school sweetheart, Josie, whom he had once ditched at the altar.

6. Purple Hearts

Purple Hearts is the story of Cassie, a struggling singer-songwriter who agrees to marry a troubled Marine, Luke for military benefits. The line between real and pretend begins to blur.

7. Love at First Sight

Love, at First Sight, is the story of Hadley and Oliver falling in love with each other. However, they lose each other at customs and the possibility of ever meeting each other again seems improbable, but destiny may have a way of changing the odds.

