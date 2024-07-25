Keanu Reeves on 'The Matrix' completing 25 years, says 'it changed my life'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves, who rose to fame with his popular flick The Matrix, recently shared his experience of shooting for the film and how it changed his life, reported Variety. The Matrix is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. ''The Matrix changed my life, and then over these years, it's changed so many other people's lives in really positive and great ways. As an artist, you hope for that when you get to do a film or tell a story,'' he said.

He added that over the years he has met several people who spoke to him about the project. "So when you say these years, the amount of people that I have met who have said to me and been touched by The Matrix in such a positive way... It's the best."

While Reeves had already established himself as an actor by the time The Matrix came out, owing to performances in films such as Speed, Point Break, and My Own Private Idaho, it was the Wachowski sisters' 1999 picture that catapulted him to worldwide superstardom and immediate icon status in the action movie genre. Reeves played Neo in The Matrix, and he returned to the character in three sequels, The Matrix Reloaded 2003), The Matrix Revolutions (2003), and The Matrix Resurrections (2021).

Reeves getting the offer to return as Neo after an 18-year hiatus, the actor said, "When the director asked me what I thought about doing another 'Matrix' film I said 'What? That sounds amazing but I'm dead. She was like, 'Are you?' and I said, 'Do tell!' She wrote a beautiful story, and I love playing the character. How I am alive will all be explained," reported Variety.

For the unversed, The Matrix is a 1999 science fiction action film written and directed by the Wachowskis sisters.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read: Devara Part 1: Bobby Deol to play antagonist alongside Saif Ali Khan in Jr NTR-starrer? Details inside