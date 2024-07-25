Ahead of Deadpool and Wolverine release, a look at 5 Hollywood films that did massive business in India

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB 5 Hollywood films that did massive business in India

The film Deadpool and Wolverine is all set for its release in India. Apart from other countries, there is tremendous enthusiasm among Indian fans about this film. It is expected that this film can do strong business at the Indian ticket window. Amidst the constant discussions about this Hollywood film, have a look at these five Hollywood films, which have earned the most in India.

Avatar: The Way of Water

Avatar The Way of Water tops the list of highest-grossing Hollywood films in India. Released in the year 2022, this film got a lot of love from the audience. It had earned more than 129 crores in the first weekend. The film achieved a great feat by collecting 391.4 crores in India. However, this film could not reach the club of 400 crores.

Avengers Endgame

The superhero film Avengers: Endgame is the second highest-grossing Hollywood film in India. In fact, before the arrival of Avatar 2, this was the first Hollywood film to cross the 300-crore mark in India. At the time of release, there was a great craze among the people about the film. The film earned a total of Rs 373.22 crore in India.

Avengers: Infinity War

At number three in this list is Avengers: Infinity War. This film was released on 27 April 2019. The total collection of this film was 227.43 crores. Marvel Cinematic Universe has a huge fan base in India. This is the reason why the films of the Avengers franchise make a big bang at the box office.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home surprised even the giants with its strong performance in India. This film was well-liked by the people here. The film earned a brilliant amount of 218.41 crores at the ticket window. It is the fourth highest-grossing foreign film in the country.

The Jungle Book

The film The Jungle Book was released in India in the year 2016. The audience rushed to the theatres to watch the film. At that time, this film created a stir with its earnings. The film did a business of Rs 188 crore in India.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya REACTS to Natasa Stankovic's Insta post amid separation | Check here